MLB rumors: Robbie Ray has plenty of trade deadline suitors; which Marlins arms could move before July 31?

Major League Baseball has a trade deadline coming up on July 31 and for the first time in this era, there won't be any August waiver trades allowed after the deadline. It's a hard deadline. With this in mind, perhaps the deadline is more crazy than in years past. Of course, the National League right now has 14 of its 15 teams either in playoff position or within 5 1/2 games of a playoff spot. Too many buyers and not enough sellers could really put a damper on the action.

Still, there will be deals and we'll be here each day to roundup the latest on the rumor mill. Let's get to it.

Brewers interested in Ray

Add the Brewers to the list of teams interested in Diamondbacks left-handed starter Robbie Ray. We've previously heard that the Astros and Phillies were in on the bidding and surely other teams (Yankees? Braves?) would like to hear what the price tag is on the talented hurler. Full story here.

Marlins open for business

The Marlins are set to wheel and deal here in front of the deadline as the only National League team that definitely isn't a contender. CBS Sports ran down the top Miami eight pitchers who could be moved.

Cardinals open to moving players

The Cardinals would be open to trading young outfielders Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas as well as right-handed starter or reliever Carlos Martinez, Ken Rosenthal reported in a column.

The Cardinals are in a position where they should be buyers, but they also have a lot of underperforming players who should get better. It would appear that general manager John Mozeliak is prepared to deal from the big-league roster as well as the upper levels of the minors in order to change things up. All three players mentioned have been good this season in small samples in the majors and could be valued elsewhere.

Rays asked Mets about Wheeler

Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is currently on the injured list, but he could be back before the trade deadline. If so, he's been a hot name in the rumor mill. The Rays asked about Wheeler, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Wheeler, 29, is set to hit free agency after this season. This season he's 6-6 with a 4.69 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 130 strikeouts against 31 unintentional walks in 119 innings. His 3.66 FIP will suggest to onlookers that he's pitching better than his ERA suggests and last season he pitched to a 3.31 ERA in 182 1/3 innings.