At this writing, the Colorado Rockies are 11 games below .500, 12 games out of second wild card position in the National League, and given less than a 1.0 percent chance of making the postseason by SportsLine. In other words, the Rockies would figure to be sellers leading up to the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

That's especially the case given the offseason departure of franchise third baseman Nolan Arenado via blockbuster swap with the Cardinals. However, to hear manager Bud Black tell it one of the Rockies' most lucrative potential trade pieces, right-handed starter Germán Márquez, won't be going anywhere leading up to the deadline:

Márquez in his age-26 season has pitched to a 3.59 ERA/127 ERA+ and a 2.56 K/BB ratio in 18 starts and 105 1/3 innings, and he was recently named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. Speaking of his career, Márquez has an ERA+ of 118 across parts of six major-league seasons, all with Colorado.

As Black indicated, Márquez is under contract for multiple seasons -- through 2023 at reasonable rates, with a team option for 2024. Given his established level of performance, relative youth, and team control, Márquez would without question be a hot commodity if shopped. On top of all that, any number of contenders figure to be angling for starting pitching leading up to the deadline.

While Black isn't the decision-maker in the organization -- that would be interim GM Bill Schmidt -- the manager is very likely privy to all relevant discussions. As such, Black probably isn't speaking idly when he says Márquez will be staying in Denver. Given the Rockies' grim near- to mid-term outlook and their lackluster farm system, the wisdom of that can certainly be questioned. For now, though, it appears that one of the leading deadline names won't be a deadline name after all.