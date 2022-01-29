The hot stove remains frozen as what is now the second longest work stoppage in baseball history continues unabated. MLB and the MLBPA held two bargaining sessions last week and appeared to make a little progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement, but the two sides remain far apart on several key issues. Despite that, we have some hot stove news. Here are a few rumors regarding pre-lockout interest.

Rockies had interest in Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber BOS • LF • 18 BA .266 R 76 HR 32 RBI 71 SB 1 View Profile

The Rockies had interest in free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber prior to the lockout, reports Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. The club is expected to continue their pursuit once the work stoppage ends. Colorado also expressed interest in Kris Bryant earlier this offseason, though it seems unlikely the club will meet agent Scott Boras' asking price.

For better or worse, the Rockies are not rebuilding, and are instead looking to add pieces in an effort to contend in a tough NL West. The outfield is an obvious area of need. At the moment stalwart Charlie Blackmon will be flanked by some combination of Connor Joe, Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard, Raimel Tapia, and possibly top prospect Ryan Vilade. The universal DH would create more room for Schwarber.

Prior to the lockout the Phillies, another team with clear needs in the outfield, were said to have interest in the soon-to-be 29-year-old Schwarber. The Red Sox were reportedly interested in a reunion as well.

Rays received calls about Kiermaier

Kevin Kiermaier TB • CF • 39 BA .259 R 54 HR 4 RBI 37 SB 9 View Profile

The Rays received trade calls about center fielder Kevin Kiermaier before the lockout, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Kiermaier pops up in trade rumors every offseason. He is entering the final guaranteed year of the six-year, $53.5 million extension he signed in March 2017. Kiermaier will earn $12 million in 2022 with a $13 million club option for 2023. The trade talks are expected to resume when the lockout ends.

Even at age 31, Kiermaier remains a top flight defensive center fielder, though his bat fits best at the bottom of the lineup. The Astros, Phillies, and Yankees immediately jump to mind as contending clubs that could use short-term center field help, though an intra-AL East trade with New York is unlikely for several reasons. Tampa can replace Kiermaier in center with Brett Phillips or Manuel Margot, plus top prospect Joshua Lowe is MLB ready.