Major League Baseball tends to go quiet around the Christmas holiday. With still more than a week to go, however, we should expect the typical amount of free agent, trade, and rumor mill activity. With that in mind, here are Wednesday's latest rumblings.

Rockies want Mets in on Arenado

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi (hat tip to SNY), the Rockies are hoping to engage the Mets in trade talks for third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Arenado, 30 come April, is on the market for a second consecutive winter. Over the last three seasons, he's hit .299/.367/.554 (125 OPS+) with 87 home runs. He's also won Gold Glove Awards in each of those years.

In other words, it's not a matter of talent with Arenado -- it's a matter of money. His contract will pay him $35 million in 2021, after which he'll have the ability to opt out. If Arenado picks against hitting the open market, he'll be owed another $164 million through the 2026 season. The Rockies are hoping to get from underneath Arenado's salary -- and potential long-term commitment -- so that they can use that money elsewhere.

As for the Mets, they make sense to target in trade talks. The franchise's new owner, Steven Cohen, is the wealthiest in the league. Add in how the Mets are known to be in the market for star-level contributors -- they're rumored to be a potential landing spot for free agent George Springer and Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, among others -- and it seems reasonable to describe them as one of the teams that would be most open-minded about absorbing Arenado's contract.

It's unclear at this point if the Mets have any actual interest in Arenado.

Rays bring back Zunino

The AL champion Rays made their first notable addition of the winter, signing free-agent catcher Mike Zunino to a one-year deal with an option for a second, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal notes that the deal is worth $3 million in 2021, with an option that can be worth up to $7 million depending on games played.

Zunino, 30 come March, has spent the past two seasons with the Rays. He's hit .161/.233/.323 (49 OPS+) with 13 home runs while providing above-average defense behind the dish.

The Rays figure to remain in the market for a starting catcher, or at least someone who can join a timeshare with Zunino. Free agent Jason Castro would make sense, though Tampa Bay could instead pursue a downmarket option like Tyler Flowers or Tony Wolters.