Kansas City Royals general manager JJ Picollo confirmed on Monday that at least one team has inquired about seven-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez's availability in trade talks. "We have no intention of trading Salvy. It's not something we're looking to do," Picollo told reporters, including Anne Rogers of MLB.com. "But it doesn't mean that teams won't ask about him."

Perez, 33, entered Monday hitting .273/.308/.502 (120 OPS+) with 13 home runs in his first 59 games this season. His defensive reputation -- he's a five-time Gold Glove Award winner, albeit not since 2018 -- continues to outpace his public-facing defensive metrics (Statcast has him in the 15th percentile for framing), but it may not matter to other teams given his offensive potency and the reality that there aren't many other backstops likely to be made available.

The Royals are under no external pressure to deal Perez anytime soon. He remains under contract through the 2025 season, with his deal including a club option for the 2026 campaign. That contract could, in theory, take him through the rest of his playing career.

Picollo did not name or hint at the team who inquired about Perez's services, but there are several obvious contenders likely seeking catching help. That list begins with the San Diego Padres, who have found at least momentary salvation in the person of Gary Sánchez, a recent waiver claim.

The Royals came into Monday with an 18-47 record on the year, putting them in last place in the American League Central. Even if the Royals hold onto Perez, they're likely to be active heading into the deadline. Lefty Aroldis Chapman, for instance, figures to be one of the top relievers moved between now and then.