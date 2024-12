We'll skip the "time flies" cliché, but Monday marks the penultimate day of 2024. Given the time of year, it's more likely we have a so-called slow news day than the opposite, but you never know. The Corbin Burnes signing just happened within the last few days and a few more big-name free agents remain.

On that note, let's gather the news and rumors for the day.

20 teams pursuing Roki Sasaki

Japan's Roki Sasaki, 23, is considered to be the best pitcher in the world not already in MLB, but he's headed to the states in time for the 2025 season. As we've explained before, he will not sign until after Jan. 15 as a means of improving his (relatively) meager earning potential. Because of his young age and relative lack of service time in Japan, he's going to be subject to international-signing pools, which means he's going to receive a fraction of his market value when he signs with an MLB team this winter. Sasaki's artificially depressed bonus means that more than the usual suspects will be in hot pursuit.

Speaking of which, Sasaki's agent Joel Wolfe spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed, among other things, that 20 teams are in pursuit of Sasaki to varying degrees. As for the pitcher himself, it's been previously reported that he's met in person with six teams: the Dodgers (the favorites to sign him, according to most readings of the tea leaves), Yankees, Mets, Giants, Rangers, and Cubs. That's probably not an exhaustive list of the serious contenders for his services, but those teams are certainly strong contenders. The Padres are also widely believed to have a strong shot at Sasaki.

As for the path ahead:

Sasaki will sign between Jan. 15, when the 2025 international signing period begins, and Jan. 24, when his 45-day posting window closes.

Red Sox looking for right-handed bat

The Red Sox are mostly done shaping their 2025 rotation, as general manager Craig Breslow said the "heavy lifting" is done (via Boston Globe). The focus moving forward is finding a right-handed bat for the offense. Some, including us, have mentioned the Red Sox as a possible fit for Bregman, but Breslow insisted that All-Star slugger Rafael Devers "is our third baseman."

Bregman surely won't sign in order to immediately move to first base, so that seems to close the door here. Via Boston Globe, Breslow says the team will be "open-minded" on finding the right-handed bat and it could be an infielder or outfielder.

The best right-handed bats available in free agency other than Bregman belong to Pete Alonso, Santander (again, a switch hitter), Ha-Seong Kim (though he's coming off major surgery), Jurickson Profar (switch) and a few reunion candidates (J.D. Martinez, Justin Turner, Yoán Moncada, who is also a switch hitter).

Tigers looking into right-handed sluggers

In the wake of signing right-handed second baseman Gleyber Torres, the Tigers continue to seek right-handed bats and they have interest in both third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielder Anthony Santander (a switch hitter), according to the Detroit Free-Press. Per the report, the Tigers aren't considered the "frontrunner" for Santander, though let's note it did not make a point to say such a thing about Bregman.

The Tigers made a surprising late surge for the playoffs last season, yet still have an offense in need of some upgrades. It's a lineup that is heavily left-handed, too, with Parker Meadows, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Colt Keith, Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney all swinging from that side while Torres joins just Matt Vierling and Jake Rogers among everyday players from the right side.

Bregman or Santander would be a nice middle-of-the-order presence and could slot between Greene and Carpenter in the three-hole, for example.

Though there's no indication they are looking to sign both players, it should be noted the Tigers absolutely could. They don't have a ton of payroll on the books while only Colt Keith's club-friendly deal and Javier Báez's albatross remain on the books past 2025 among salaried players.

Cubs interested in Rojas

The Cubs have shown interest in free-agent infielder Josh Rojas, per MLB.com. The 30-year-old left-handed hitter has long served as a utility man, including some work in the outfield, but was mostly a third baseman for the Mariners last season. In 476 plate appearances, he hit .225/.304/.336 (91 OPS+) with 19 doubles, eight homers, 31 RBI, 48 runs, 10 stolen bases and 2.2 WAR.

The fit with the Cubs is pretty easy. They have third base open right now, possibly for highly touted rookie Matt Shaw, but might need a veteran to start the season with that job. Nico Hoerner at second base remains a possible trade candidate, too, and the backup infield situation isn't great at this point. This is to say, Rojas could make sense for a number of different roles and could give the Cubs flexibility in how they shape the rest of their roster.

Nationals bring back veteran starting pitcher

The Nationals and right-handed starter Trevor Williams have agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal, reports The Athletic. He went 6-1 with a 2.03 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 59 strikeouts in 66 ⅔ innings for the Nats last season. He only managed 13 starts due to a right forearm injury holding him back, but he was excellent in his limited time. The 2.6 WAR was the second-highest total of his career after 2018, which was a full season. In 2023, Williams made 30 starts and posted a 5.55 ERA and -0.1 WAR.

The Nationals rotation heading toward 2025 includes MacKenzie Gore, Mitchell Parker and Jake Irvin while right now it looks like Michael Soroka, DJ Herz and Williams will be in the conversation for the final two spots. Given all we know, obviously, it behooves teams these days to have at least six starters.