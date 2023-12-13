Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are well in the past, and Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani both have new teams. That doesn't mean baseball's offseason is over or that the rumor mill can safely be shut down for the winter. There are tons of interesting players left to move about over the coming weeks. As such, CBS Sports will continue to monitor and share the most interesting rumors, news, and notes from the day that was.

Ohtani part of Dodgers' Yamamoto pitch

The Dodgers can boast about employing one part of Team Japan's rotation. They made their case to another piece on Wednesday, meeting ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto with a recruiting party that included three future Hall of Famers in first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Mookie Betts, and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

The Dodgers are one of several large-market teams chasing Yamamoto. The Mets and Yankees are also believed to be involved. Multiple league sources have told CBS Sports that he's expected to receive more than $300 million. You can read about why teams are willing to spend that much on a player who hasn't pitched yet in MLB by clicking here.

Dodgers, Rays discussing Glasnow

The Dodgers are staying busy. Not only did they meet with Yamamoto on Wednesday, they also reportedly were in talks to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot from the Rays. The deal isn't imminent or final, but it's been suggested that the Dodgers would part with right-hander Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca in return.

Glasnow, who will make $25 million in his final season of team control, is expected to be one of the top players likely to change teams prior to Opening Day. Margot, meanwhile, could slot in as a platoon outfielder.

Dodgers bring back veteran reliever Hudson

The Dodgers have signed Daniel Hudson to a minor-league contract, reports Jeff Passan. The deal would pay Hudson $2 million if he makes the team and then also has up to $2 million more available in incentives.

Hudson, 36, tore his ACL in 2022 and then also dealt with ankle and knee injuries in 2023, limiting him to just three innings in three appearances for the Dodgers last season. In his 24 1/3 innings pre-injury in 2022, he had a 2.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30 strikeouts against five walks. Obviously this will be two seasons later, but there's a decent chance Hudson can still perform as a quality reliever. He's done so for a while despite having an injury-riddled career which also included Tommy John surgery.