The offseason proceeds apace, even if the threat of an early December lockout by owners seems more likely than ever. Nevertheless, we're here to round up today's free agency rumors. Let's get to it.

Marte market taking shape

Starling Marte OAK • CF • 2 BA .31 R 89 HR 12 RBI 55 SB 47 View Profile

Veteran outfielder Starling Marte is one of the biggest and most coveted names on the free agent market, and not surprisingly a number of aspiring contenders are interested in his services. Here's the latest from Jon Heyman:

CBS Sports recently ranked Marte as the top free agent outfielder on the market. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Marte, who turned 33 in October, has now been a dynamic player for more than a decade. He can hit for average; he can get on base by virtue of being a hit-by-pitch magnet or (increasingly) by walking; he can deliver 40-plus extra-base hits; he can steal bases at volume and with efficiency; and, oh yeah, he can play a good outfield, especially in a corner. The only things Marte can't do are turn back the hands of time or guarantee that he won't miss time with a fractured bone because of one of those aforementioned hit-by-pitches. He's easily the best outfielder in the class.

The Astros are a particularly intriguing fit, as they had some uncertainty in center field this season and will very likely be looking to replace some of Carlos Correa's production after the star shortstop presumably signs elsewhere.

Giants, Marlins among teams interested in Castellanos

Nick Castellanos CIN • RF • 2 BA .309 R 95 HR 34 RBI 100 SB 3 View Profile

Slugger Nick Castellanos became a prize free agent when he opted out of his contract with the Reds earlier this season, and he's beginning to draw suitors. Here's this from MLB Network's Jon Morosi:

The right-handed power hitter, who turns 30 in early March, is coming off an impressive 2021 season for the Reds. In 138 games, Castellanos batted .309/.362/.576 (136 OPS+) with 34 home runs and 38 doubles. Those efforts earned Castellanos his first career All-Star appearance.

For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 115 across parts of nine big league seasons. Over that span, he's averaged 25 home runs and 41 doubles per 162 games played. He certainly leaves much to be desired with the glove, but bear in mind that the National League may very well have the DH starting next season.