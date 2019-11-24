MLB rumors: Still no serious contract talks between Red Sox and Mookie Betts; Rays want their catcher back
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Sunday
The MLB offseason of 2019-20 is ongoing but hasn't yet hit full stride, which means most of the action has yet to transpire. That said, rumors regarding free agent player and team pairings and potential trades are already circulating, and we're here to get you up to speed on all the scuttle. We also have a rundown of all of the key dates in this year's offseason and our ranking of the top 50 free agents on the market, and here's an explainer on the "luxury tax" and its implications for the winter. Now here's what's buzzing for Sunday.
Not much movement on Sox-Betts talks
Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts is heading into his walk year in 2020. With the Sox looking to cut payroll and get under the luxury tax threshold and with J.D. Martinez not using his opt-out, it's been speculated that Boston might look to trade Betts in order to unload salary. Betts numbers among the very best players in baseball and is still just 27 years of age, but he's due for a big raise in arbitration over his 2019 salary of $20 million. Suffice it to say, Betts with his broad base of skills -- he produces at the plate while also adding big value in the field and on the bases -- would make any team better. That includes, of course, the Red Sox.
Sox CEO Sam Kennedy has said the team hopes to sign Betts to an extension. However, as Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com points out, Kennedy also says that the two sides haven't had serious talks to that end. To some extent, that's understandable, as new GM Chaim Bloom is likely still becoming acquainted with the particulars of his position. That said, December looms.
The Red Sox should absolutely keep Betts. He's an elite performer, and he's got the makings of a franchise legend. Boston should be building around that core of Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi, and Rafael Devers, not seeking to lessen it in the name of lower labor costs. The franchise is awash in cash, and operating with an eye toward the luxury tax is wholly unnecessary. That, in turn, means that the Sox's wisest move is to make a good-faith effort to retain Betts beyond 2020. That effort has yet to materialize.
Rays interested in re-signing d'Arnaud
Catcher Travis d'Arnaud is coming off a 2019 season for the Rays in which he batted .263/.323/.459 with 16 home runs in 92 games. He also stayed healthy over that span, and health has been a major concern for d'Arnaud throughout his career. He's a free agent, and with Yasmani Grandal already off the board, d'Arnaud may have a bit of a market. Even so, Marc Topkin reports that the Rays are in talks with d'Arnaud about a contract that will keep him in Tampa Bay.
D'Arnaud will be 31 in February, and it's entirely possible this will be the biggest contract of his career. Given the thin crop of available catchers, will the miserly Rays be willing to pay the going rates or something close to them? That will likely determine whether d'Arnaud returns or lands elsewhere this offseason.
