MLB rumors: Talk of Bryce Harper signing with Phillies on Tuesday unfounded; Neil Walker signs with Marlins
Here are the latest hot stove rumblings as spring training approaches
We are two weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, and we've still got plenty of big free agent names left on the board (including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado). That means we've got a healthy supply of buzz even as we head toward February.
To give you an idea of what's out there on Tuesday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Make sure you check back throughout the day for updates.
Rumors of Harper signing Tuesday unfounded
MLB fans and experts alike are still waiting on Bryce Harper's free agency decision, and the rumors broke out in full force on Tuesday, some even hinting that a Phillies-Harper signing could happen as soon as today. But Jon Heyman of Fancred reports that an immediate signing is not going to happen.
A few things were responsible for fueling the Harper to Phillies rumor craze on Tuesday; BetOnline made the Phillies odds for winning the World Series better (from 16/1 to 12/1), leaked photos of Phillies-themed bats surfaced on social media along with a little bit of trolling from MLB The Show's Twitter account. Players aren't the only ones displeased with the pace of this year's free agency, now it appears that fans are getting fairly restless as well.
The Phillies are in on both Harper and Manny Machado, having met with both prized free agents this winter. Here's the latest on where the Harper and Machado markets stand.
Reds, Marlins making progress in Realmuto trade talks
The Miami Marlins have made it clear that their asking price for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto is very high; they're looking for at least a top prospect or promising young big leaguer with controllable years of service time, and more, in return for Realmuto.
We recently saw reports of the Cincinnati Reds joining the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the Realmuto trade conversations. Jon Heyman of Fancred reports that the Reds and Marlins have made progress, but they're still at odds on what prospects would go to Miami for Realmuto. Heyman also reports that the Braves, Astros and Rays as other teams interested.
Realmuto, who turns 28 in March, has two years remaining in arbitration before qualifying for free agency in 2021. At the end of the 2018 season, Realmuto's agent, Jeff Berry of CAA, told MLB Network radio that his client was not interested in signing an extension with the Marlins. Realmuto hit .277/.340/.484 with 30 doubles and 21 homers in 125 games last season.
A word of caution here from Reds beat writer C. Trent Rosecrans:
Padres considering Moustakas
The Padres came out as another team in the Machado sweepstakes after it became apparent the cost might not be astronomical for the top free agent. But, just to be safe, the Padres are also considering free agent third baseman Mike Moustakas, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred. Former Royals teammate Eric Hosmer, who joined the Padres last season, is said to have highly recommended Moustakas, Heyman reports.
Moustakas, 30, could be a great third base option for San Diego if they're unable to sway Machado, plus Moustakas would provide a veteran infield presence for a team that's still waiting for their top prospects Fernanado Tatis Jr. and Luis Urias to become infield regulars. CBS Sports ranked Moustakas No. 19 on our Free Agent Tracker.
D-Backs extend Lovullo
The Diamondbacks have announced that they have given a contract extension to manager Torey Lovullo. They didn't announce terms of the deal, but Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports the new contract runs through 2021. Lovullo, 53, won 93 games and NL Manager of the Year in 2017, his first-ever season as an MLB manager. Last season, the D-Backs went 82-80, but they were leading the NL West entering September before going 8-19 in the final month.
Marlins sign Walker
The Marlins have agreed to sign switch-hitting infielder Neil Walker to a one-year deal, the team announced.. Walker, 33, was very good throughout his career and then looked like he hit a wall last season. Through 2017, Walker hit .272/.341/.437 (114 OPS+) with a 162-game average of 32 doubles and 20 homers. Last season for the Yankees, Walker slashed .219/.309/.354 (79 OPS+) with 11 homers and 46 RBI in 398 plate appearances.
Perhaps the league switch and change of scenery helps Walker. For now, he might be a backup. The Marlins have Starlin Castro at second base and will probably give Charlie O'Brien a look at first.
Blue Jays sign Galvis
The Blue Jays announced that they have signed veteran infielder Freddy Galvis. It is a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2020. Right-hander Danny Barnes was designated for assignment to create 40-man roster space.
Galvis will receive a $5 million guarantee, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Galvis' deal includes a $4 million salary for the 2019 season and a $1 million buyout on a 2020 option that can instead be exercised at $5.5 million.
Galvis did not receive a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Padres, and hit the open market after spending six seasons with the Phillies and one with the Padres. Galvis, 29, appeared in all 162 games in 2017 with the Phillies and in 2018 with the Padres. Last season, he slashed .248/.299/.380 with 13 homers and eight stolen bases. In Toronto, Galvis will either take on an everyday role at shortstop, or he'll split time with shortstop/second baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Red Sox sign Mejia
The Red Sox have agreed to sign reliever Jenrry Mejia to a minor-league deal, via masslive.com. That name might sound familiar because a few years back, Mejia received a lifetime suspension for testing positive for PEDs a third time. He appealed the decision and was reinstated last summer. He then appeared two games in the Dominican Summer League, in which he worked seven scoreless innings and allowed only two hits and a walk while striking out 10. The Mets released Mejia earlier this offseason.
