The hot stove is starting to heat up. On Tuesday, David Bednar and Ryan Jeffers accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer while Randy Arozarena, Brandon Lowe, Adrian Morejon, Trevor Rogers, and Seiya Suzuki declined it. Those five are now attached to draft pick compensation. Also, the White Sox landed righty Dustin May on a three-year contract.

We're still waiting on the offseason's first real blockbuster but things are beginning to pick up. Here are our top 50 free agents and top 25 trade candidates, and the important offseason dates and deadlines you need to know. Here now are Wednesday's hot stove happenings.

Blue Jays and Dodgers met with Skubal

Tarik Skubal LAD • SP • #29 ERA 2.72 WHIP .96 IP 158.2 BB 27 K 186 View Profile

The Blue Jays and Dodgers had in-person meetings with top-ranked free agent Tarik Skubal on Tuesday, reports ESPN. He will meet with the Padres later this week and already met with the Mets on Monday. Rival executives expect it to come down to Blue Jays and Mets, per ESPN. Toronto has a history of pursuing top free agents but missing out (Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, etc.).

Skubal is expected to sign before the lockout and is therefore working on a tight schedule, much tighter than usual for top Scott Boras clients. The Dodgers are said to have interest in a short-term contract with a large annual salary, something that is unlikely to appeal to Skubal. He's poised to land a record contract for a pitcher, perhaps even more than $400 million.

Seager open to moving

Corey Seager TEX • SS • #5 BA 0.227 R 57 HR 20 RBI 51 SB 2 View Profile

Star shortstop Corey Seager has expressed an openness to a trade to only a "handful of teams," reports ESPN. Seager has a full no-trade clause and can pick his destination, and was reportedly quite picky as a free agent five years ago. The Rangers are open to trading Seager, as well as Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, who also have full no-trade protection. deGrom already reportedly invoked his no-trade clause at last season's deadline to spike a deal to the Braves.

Seager, 33 in April, had surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbow last month, and was limited to 102 games by injuries in 2026. When healthy, he has typically beibeeng very good, but the injuries and surgeries are mounting. Seager is owed $31 million annually through 2031. Texas would likely have to eat some money to facilitate a trade.

Padres host Suzuki

Seiya Suzuki CHC • RF • #27 BA 0.270 R 96 HR 26 RBI 86 SB 3 View Profile

On Tuesday, the Padres hosted free agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki for a recruiting visit, according to ESPN. San Diego aggressively pursued Suzuki when he initially came over from Japan five years ago, but he opted to sign with the Cubs instead. We ranked Suzuki as the seventh-best free agent available this offseason, and the third-best free agent position player.

San Diego needs rotation help more than anything this offseason, though they could use another middle-of-the-lineup bat as well. They could sign Suzuki, plant him in right field, and move Fernando Tatis Jr. back to the infield, where he played 53 games at second base this past season. It was Tatis' first action on the infield since he was the team's starting shortstop in 2021.

'Hard to envision' a big move for Red Sox

After signing Jake Bauers, president of baseball operations Craig Breslow said it is "hard to envision that there's something significant on the horizon" for the Red Sox, according to the Boston Globe. That doesn't mean the Red Sox won't do something significant later in the offseason, perhaps after the lockout, but, right now, there is nothing major in the works.

Breslow's next order of business is unclogging his outfield/DH logjam, which could involve trading or even non-tendering Jarren Duran. The Red Sox also have four pitchers for the No. 5 starter's spot (Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, John Oviedo) and could trade from that depth. Their biggest roster need right now is a backup catcher upgrade, which isn't a pressing matter.

Arozarena seeking nine figures

Randy Arozarena SEA • LF • #56 BA 0.281 R 113 HR 26 RBI 79 SB 26 View Profile

Free agent slugger Randy Arozarena is seeking well over $100 million and could end up waiting until after the lockout to sign, according to ESPN. For now, teams are balking at that asking price, but that isn't unusual this early in the offseason. The Orioles and Yankees are among the clubs reported to have interest in Arozarena, our ninth-ranked free agent.

Although Arozarena had the better 2026 season, Suzuki is considered the more desirable free agent because he's a much better defender. They're roughly the same age and are comparable hitters, but Arozarena is a borderline DH at this point. Right-handed power is in shockingly short supply, though. He (and Suzuki) would improve almost any lineup. As noted above, both players declined the qualifying offer from their respective teams, which means they are tagged with draft pick compensation.

Kerkering receiving interest

Orion Kerkering PHI • RP • #50 ERA 4.97 WHIP 1.45 IP 58 BB 34 K 63 View Profile

The Phillies are receiving trade calls about righty reliever Orion Kerkering, reports The Athletic. Kerkering struggled badly in the second half, allowing 25 runs and 43 baserunners in his final 19 ⅓ MLB innings of the season. The Phillies optioned him to Triple-A a week before the end of the regular season and did not carry him on their Wild Card Series roster.

Still only 25, Kerkering has a history of missing bats at a high level and experience in late-inning situations. He will remain under team control through 2029. The Phillies certainly don't have to trade him. They could keep him and even send him to Triple-A next season. It never hurts to listen, however, and other teams presumably see Kerkering as a buy-low candidate.

Rays exploring Fortes trade

Nick Fortes TB • C • #40 BA 0.258 R 33 HR 6 RBI 35 SB 0 View Profile

The Rays are discussing catcher Nick Fortes with several teams, according to the Tampa Bay Times. It seems likely Tampa will move Fortes prior to Friday's non-tender deadline. He is projected to make $3.4 million or so through arbitration in 2027, which is a pricey sum for a backup catcher, particularly for a small payroll team like the Rays.

Fortes, 30, had a career-best season at the plate in 2026, though his defensive numbers took a big dip. The Rays acquired Liam Hicks at the trade deadline and he is their clear-cut starting catcher. Kenny Piper, who made his MLB debut in August, could step in as the backup until top prospect Caden Bodine is ready, which could be as soon as next summer.

Montas wows in showcase

Veteran righty Frankie Montas hit 98 mph and wowed scouts during a workout in Arizona this week, reports The Athletic. Multiple general managers were in attendance, and it's possible Montas will land a guaranteed major-league contract. He is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and has not pitched in an MLB game since August 2025.

Pitching is always in demand, especially cheap pitching with upside behind league-average innings. Montas, 34 in March, has not been healthy and effective at the same time since 2022, though he looked good during his showcase and he has a reputation for being an excellent teammate who mentors young pitchers. That will only help his case.