Welcome to Thanksgiving week. Here in Major League Baseball news, that normally means we're bound for a slow week -- save for a few notable exceptions -- but with the CBA expiring on Dec. 1, we might just be in for a free agent frenzy. Let's hope that's the case.

We can start today's set of news and rumors with the biggest free agent out there.

Skubal signing to come soon?

Tarik Skubal is the No. 1 free agent this offseason and the two-time Cy Young winner appears on pace to make a decision before the CBA expires. Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, hit MLB Network Radio on Sunday and said that there's a "strong likelihood" that a decision comes by that Dec. 1 deadline, especially given that Skubal's signing impacts so many other pitchers (Boras mentioned that it impacts "10-15 pitchers").

The 30-year-old lefty was 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 158 ⅔ innings last season, as he bounced back after just six weeks from elbow surgery.

The teams most heavily involved in the Skubal rumors to this point have been the Dodgers, Mets, Padres and Blue Jays, all of whom had in-person meetings with him last week.

Red Sox in on Gil

The Red Sox have shown some interest in right-hander Luis Gil, reports the Boston Globe.

Gil won the American League Rookie of the Year after a productive 2024 season in which he won 15 games and had a 3.50 ERA, but he spent a good portion of 2026 in the minors and was nontendered by the Yankees on Friday. In his limited MLB time last season, Gil had a 4.61 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 27 ⅓ innings.

He would be merely a depth signing by the Red Sox, should a deal come to fruition, but as always, there's no such thing as too much pitching.