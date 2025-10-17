The Championship Series is in full swing but it never too early to begin looking ahead to the offseason. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov 1. One way or another, games will be over in no less than 15 days, then before you know it, the trades and free agent signings will begin. Here are a few early hot stove nuggets.

$250 million gap in Skubal extension talks

There was a $250 million gap in extension talks between the Tigers and reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal last offseason, reports the New York Post. The Detroit Free Press says the Tigers offered four years and less than $100 million last year, indicating Skubal was seeking $350 million or so. That would be the richest contract ever for a pitcher, beating Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million contract with the Dodgers.

Even with the understanding that Skubal was two years away from free agency at the time, four years and under $100 million is a laughable offer. Garrett Crochet, with just one year of an above-average starter under his belt, secured a six-year deal worth $170 million at the same service time level. Skubal, 29 next week, is a Scott Boras client and one year away from free agency. Our R.J. Anderson recently broke down Detroit's options with their ace, including the possibility of a trade.

Phillies expected to trade or release Castellanos

As part of their efforts to reshape their outfield, the Phillies are expected to trade or release Nick Castellanos this offseason, according to The Athletic. Lead exec Dave Dombrowski declined to discuss Castellanos' future during the team's end-of-season press conference Thursday. Castellanos, 34 in March, is owed $20 million in 2026, the final year on his contract. He does not have any no-trade protection.

Castellanos had the worst offensive season of his career in 2025, and he was moved into a platoon role late in the year. He's never been a good defender and now he's borderline unplayable in the outfield. It goes without saying that an aging DH with a below-average bat and a $20 million salary is not a hot trade commodity. The best-case scenario is a bad contract for bad contract swap. It is more likely Philadelphia will have to eat the $20 million and release Castellanos.

Guardians re-sign Hedges

The Guardians acted quickly to re-sign their backup catcher. The club has brought back Austin Hedges on a one-year deal worth $4 million, the team announced earlier this week. Hedges, 33, spent the last two seasons in Cleveland. He is arguably the worst hitter in baseball (career .185/.244/.313), though he is a standout defender and pitch-framer behind the plate. Hedges is also an excellent clubhouse guy who has taken on a mentorship role with Bo Naylor, Cleveland's young starting backstop.