Major League Baseball's pitchers and catchers are just days away from reporting for camp in sites across Florida and Arizona. Yet the hot stove continues to provide warmth for those who seek it out. On Wednesday, the Tigers agreed to a deal with left-hander Framber Valdez to a three-year pact, removing the top remaining free agent from the open market. That distinction now belongs to right-hander Zac Gallen. Below, CBS Sports has gathered all of Thursday's most notable murmurs and moves in one spot.

Tigers don't intend to trade Skubal

A common question in the wake of Valdez's deal (worth $115 million) with the Tigers was whether or not it impacted the status of reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. The Tigers and Skubal had their arbitration hearing on Wednesday, with Skubal asking for $32 million, or $13 million more than the Tigers submitted. A decision is expected on Thursday.

No matter what the arbitrators rule, the Tigers do not intend to trade Skubal, per The Athletic.

Tarik Skubal DET • SP • #29 ERA 2.21 WHIP .89 IP 195.1 BB 33 K 241 View Profile

The Tigers had entered the winter facing questions about their plans for Skubal, who is slated to become a free agent after the 2026 season. Though the Tigers had held firm in keeping him throughout most of the offseason, speculation was rekindled by the gap in filing numbers.

Things can change quickly in pro sports, but it seems like the arb hearing won't be the domino that tips over and sends Skubal elsewhere.

Red Sox sign Kiner-Falefa

The Red Sox have inked infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a one-year pact worth $6 million, per MassLive.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa TOR • 2B • #7 BA 0.262 R 45 HR 2 RBI 40 SB 15 View Profile

Kiner-Falefa spent part of last season with the Pirates and the Blue Jays, hitting .262/.297/.334 (76 OPS+) with two home runs and 15 stolen bases. His contributions were estimated to be worth 1.6 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Kiner-Falefa figures to serve in a reserve role most days, with Boston already having shortstop Trevor Story, third baseman Marcelo Mayer, and second baseman Romy Gonzalez in tow.

Andujar joins Padres

Free-agent outfielder Miguel Andujar agreed to a one-year contract worth $4 million with the Padres on Wednesday, per ESPN.

Miguel Andujar CIN • RF • #38 BA 0.318 R 36 HR 10 RBI 44 SB 1 View Profile

Andujar, 30, split last season between the A's and the Reds. He hit .318/.352/.470 (125 OPS+) with 10 home runs and 44 runs batted in across 94 games. He's posted an OPS over .900 against southpaws in each of the past two seasons, making him an obvious candidate to slot in at DH whenever there's a lefty on the bump.

Baty, Vientos still drawing attention

The Mets continue to receive interest in infielders Brett Baty and Mark Vientos, per SNY, with the Pirates named as one of the potential suitors.

It's unclear how likely a deal is to occur before the start of spring training since both have a place on New York's depth chart, albeit lower than when the winter began.

Baty, 26, hit .254/.313/.435 (111 OPS+) last season while splitting time between second and third base. Vientos, also 26, batted .233/.289/.413 (97 OPS+) in action at both infield corner positions. Their perceived availability is connected to the fact the Mets have added several infielders to their roster this winter, signing or trading for Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, and Marcus Semien.