What felt inevitable once Juan Soto signed with the Mets was made official Tuesday: Cody Bellinger was traded to the Yankees. It was the latest big move in a busy two weeks on the hot stove before an inevitable holiday season lull. Here now are Wednesday's rumors and rumblings.

Hernández seeking three years

Teoscar Hernández LAD • RF • #37 BA 0.272 R 84 HR 33 RBI 99 SB 12 View Profile

Free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández is seeking a three-year contract in the $22 million to $24 million range annually, reports MLB.com. The Dodgers remain interested in a possible reunion, though the Blue Jays and Red Sox are showing interest as well. With fellow free-agent slugger Anthony Santander seeking five years, Hernández at three years is rather appealing.

Even after signing Michael Conforto, the Dodgers need another outfielder because Mookie Betts is moving back to shortstop in 2025. Their current outfield is Tommy Edman in center with some combination of Conforto, James Outman, Andy Pages, and Chris Taylor in the corners. For a while Hernández returning to the Dodgers felt fait accompli, and the fact it hasn't happened yet indicates the team doesn't like the current asking price.

Cubs exploring free-agent relievers

Kirby Yates TEX • RP • #39 ERA 1.17 WHIP .83 IP 61.2 BB 28 K 85 View Profile

After shedding Bellinger's salary, the Cubs are looking at the free-agent reliever market, according to MLB.com. At present, Chicago's bullpen is anchored by righties Porter Hodge, Tyson Miller, and Nate Pearson. There is definitely room there for one or two (or three) veteran late-inning relievers. Someone to step in as the established closer, setup man, etc.

There are seven unsigned relievers among our top 50 free agents: Jeff Hoffman (No. 24), Tanner Scott (No. 27), Kenley Jansen (No. 30), Carlos Estévez (No. 34), David Robertson (No. 35), Kirby Yates (No. 36), and A.J. Minter (No. 48). Others like Andrew Kittredge, José Leclerc, and Chris Martin stand out as potential lower-cost value additions. Point is, there are no shortage of quality relievers sitting in free agency. The Cubs have options.

Blue Jays in on Pivetta

Nick Pivetta BOS • SP • #37 ERA 4.14 WHIP 1.13 IP 145.2 BB 36 K 172 View Profile

The Blue Jays have interest in free agent righty Nick Pivetta, reports the New York Post. Pivetta grew up in British Columbia on the other side of Canada. He rejected the qualifying offer from the Red Sox and will require forfeiting draft pick/international bonus pool money to sign. We ranked Pivetta as the 28th-best free agent available this offseason. He's our seventh-best unsigned starter.

Toronto's rotation is sneaky thin at the moment. Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman showed signs of decline in 2024, José Berríos has worrisome underlying numbers, Alek Manoah is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and neither Bowden Francis nor Yariel Rodríguez has pitched a full big-league season. Pivetta would give the club some rotation depth and potentially more upside should his results begin to match the quality of his stuff.