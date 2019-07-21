MLB rumors: Tigers seeking young star for Matthew Boyd at trade deadline; Nationals showing interest in Shane Greene

Major League Baseball has a trade deadline coming up on July 31 and for the first time in this era, there won't be any August waiver trades allowed after the deadline. It's a hard deadline. With this in mind, perhaps the deadline will prove to be crazier than in years past. Of course, the National League right now has 14 of its 15 teams either in playoff position or within six games of a playoff spot. Too many buyers and not enough sellers could really put a damper on the action.

Still, there will be deals and we'll be here each day to roundup the latest on the rumor mill. Let's get to it.

Tigers seeking establishing young star for Boyd

View Profile Matthew Boyd DET • SP • 48 ERA 4.13 WHIP 1.13 IP 120.0 BB 24 K 160

In some cases, the Tigers are seeking an establishing young star for lefty Matthew Boyd, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. It was recently reported Detroit asked the Yankees for Gleyber Torres during Boyd trade talks, which fits Heyman's report. Boyd is under team control through 2022 and is breaking out as a strikeout machine this year. The 28-year-old could be the prize of the deadline.

For what it's worth the Tigers have a recent history of setting a high asking price for their top trade chips and sticking to it. That's why Michael Fulmer was never moved. There is no bona fide ace on the trade market this summer, but there are enough high-end alternatives (Madison Bumgarner, Mike Minor, Marcus Stroman, etc.) that the asking price for Boyd could push teams in other directions.

Nationals interested in Greene, Dyson

View Profile Shane Greene DET • RP • 61 ERA 1.03 WHIP .83 IP 35.0 BB 10 K 37

View Profile Sam Dyson SF • RP • 49 ERA 2.68 WHIP .91 IP 47.0 BB 6 K 46

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Nationals have interest in Tigers closer Shane Greene and Giants right-hander Sam Dyson. Washington GM Mike Rizzo recently said he would like to acquire players under control beyond 2019 at the deadline. Greene and Dyson will both remain under team control as arbitration-eligible players next season before qualifying for free agency.

The Nationals have won 33 of their last 47 games to climb into the top wild-card spot, and their bullpen, which was such a mess earlier this year, has a 4.16 ERA since June 1. That is the eighth best mark in baseball. That said, there is no such thing as too many good relievers, and Washington has a clear need for a top notch setup man to pair with closer Sean Doolittle. Greene and/or Dyson would fit very well.

Rays open to adding rental players

The Rays are open to adding rental players at the deadline, GM Erik Neander indicated to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Neander said it would be "more of a baseball decision than a pure budget constraint type of decision." Here's more from the GM:

"Probably the most visible thing that stands out is through the guys we have or potentially through upgrades, we have to find a way to either separate tight games offensively or lock them down on the pitching half of innings, certainly late," he said. "It's one of those two things."

The Rays have been seeking late-inning bullpen help for weeks now -- they were reportedly the runner-up for Craig Kimbrel -- and with Diego Castillo, Jose Alvarado, and Emilio Pagan hitting the skids recently, the need for bullpen help has only increased. Tampa has the prospect capital to get any player. Despite Neander's comments, finding a trade fit will be more about financials than anything. That is always the case with the Rays.