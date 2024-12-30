We'll skip the "time flies" cliché, but Monday marks the penultimate day of 2024. Given the time of year, it's more likely we have a so-called slow news day than the opposite, but you never know. The Corbin Burnes signing just happened within the last few days and a few more big-name free agents remain.

On that note, let's gather the news and rumors for the day.

Tigers looking into right-handed sluggers

In the wake of signing right-handed second baseman Gleyber Torres, the Tigers continue to seek right-handed bats and they have interest in both third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielder Anthony Santander, according to the Detroit Free-Press. Per the report, the Tigers aren't considered the "frontrunner" for Santander, though let's note it did not make a point to say such a thing about Bregman.

The Tigers made a surprising late surge for the playoffs last season, yet still have an offense in need of some upgrades. It's a lineup that is heavily left-handed, too, with Parker Meadows, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Colt Keith, Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney all swinging from that side while Torres joins just Matt Vierling and Jake Rogers among everyday players from the right side.

Bregman or Santander would be a nice middle-of-the-order presence and could slot between Greene and Carpenter in the three-hole, for example.

Though there's no indication they are looking to sign both players, it should be noted the Tigers absolutely could. They don't have a ton of payroll on the books while only Colt Keith's club-friendly deal and Javier Báez's albatross remain on the books past 2025 among salaried players.

Nationals bring back veteran starting pitcher

The Nationals and right-handed starter Trevor Williams have agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal, reports The Athletic. He went 6-1 with a 2.03 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 59 strikeouts in 66 ⅔ innings for the Nats last season. He only managed 13 starts due to a right forearm injury holding him back, but he was excellent in his limited time. The 2.6 WAR was the second-highest total of his career after 2018, which was a full season. In 2023, Williams made 30 starts and posted a 5.55 ERA and -0.1 WAR.

The Nationals rotation heading toward 2025 includes MacKenzie Gore, Mitchell Parker and Jake Irvin while right now it looks like Michael Soroka, DJ Herz and Williams will be in the conversation for the final two spots. Given all we know, obviously, it behooves teams these days to have at least six starters.