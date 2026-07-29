MLB rumors: Clay Holmes draws scouts; Bryce Harper's plea to Phillies front office; Cardinals' deadline plans

The Aug. 3 trade deadline is only five days away. The Connelly-Early-for-Curtis-Mead swap is the summer's most significant trade so far, though give it a few days and the action will pick up. The biggest blockbusters figure to happen close to the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Monday. Until then, here are Wednesday's deadline rumors.

Playing MLB trade deadline matchmaker: 10 players and teams that just make sense together Mike Axisa

Harper: 'I think we need some help'

Following Tuesday night's loss (MIA 1, PHI 0), Phillies star Bryce Harper admitted the team needs a boost at the trade deadline. "I think we need some help. But you know, I think we've proved pretty much all year we've done a pretty good job. But anytime you can get some help in here and reinforcements, I think it helps," Harper said (via MLB.com).

Philadelphia is 3-8 since the All-Star break and has scored only 43 runs in those 11 games, which include a 10-run game and an 11-run game. They badly need another outfielder, specifically a right-handed hitter, plus a third base upgrade over Alec Bohm. Brian Keller's elbow injury created a need in the bullpen as well. The Phillies have a two-game lead on a wild-card spot.

Multiple teams scouted Holmes

The Diamondbacks, Rays, Red Sox, White Sox, and others had scouts in attendance for Clay Holmes' rehab start on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. The Mets right-hander threw 59 pitches in four scoreless innings in Low Class-A, and averaged 93.1 mph with his sinker. It was his second rehab start after a comebacker broke his leg on May 15.

Even with the injury, it is likely Holmes will decline his $12 million player option after the season and become a free agent. That makes him a rental. He can start and he has plenty of bullpen and postseason experience, making him an appealing option for any team in contention, even those who feel pretty good about their rotation and/or bullpen.

Twins ready to buy

The Twins are preparing to add at the trade deadline, not sell, GM Jeremy Zoll said after Tuesday's walk-off win (MIN 3, KC 2). "It wasn't some situation where (we) were prepping to sell and we're switching. Now we're looking forward to try and execute on that work ... All along, we were optimistic we were going to be in this spot to be able to add," Zoll said (via The Athletic).

Minnesota has one of the deadline's top rentals in catcher Ryan Jeffers. Controllable starter Joe Ryan would be in demand as well. Considering they're carrying three catchers (also Victor Caratini and Alex Jackson), it's possible the Twins could trade Jeffers anyway, but in a deal that brings back MLB talent rather than prospects. The Twins are a half-game behind the third wild-card spot.

Marlins open to trading Hicks

Thanks to the emergence of rookie Joe Mack, the Marlins are open to trading first baseman/catcher Liam Hicks, reports MLB.com. Miami wants controllable players in any trade, not rentals, according to The Athletic. Six teams are known to be in the market for catching help: Dodgers, Rangers, Rays, Red Sox, White Sox, and Yankees.

Hicks, 27, is under team control through 2030. Although he's a capable backstop, he is only catching once every four or five games right now in deference to Mack. He's primarily a first baseman/DH at the moment. Mack, one of the game's top throwing catchers, has emerged as a building block piece for Miami. If nothing else, there's no harm in seeing what the market is for Hicks.

Cardinals still planning to trade May, Stanek

Despite hanging around the wild-card race, the Cardinals aren't expected to deviate from the long-term plan, reports The Athletic. Rental pitchers Dustin May and Ryne Stanek are likely to be moved and St. Louis is looking to acquire players with control beyond this season, not rentals. The Cardinals are facing a bit of a dilemma at the trade deadline.

Trading May would open a rotation spot for Hunter Dobbins, who has pitched well in spot starter duty. Rental lefty JoJo Romero is on the injured list after having an appendectomy, but could still be moved at the deadline. Lars Nootbaar, however, will remain under team control next season, so there is no urgency to move him. He could stay with the Cardinals beyond the deadline.