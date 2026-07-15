MLB rumors: Padres taking 'open-minded' deadline approach; two American League sluggers want to stay put

The MLB Draft, All-Star Game and related festivities are in the books and the Aug. 3 trade deadline is only two weeks and five days away. Now that the draft is complete, front offices will shift their focus to the deadline, so expect the trades to begin soon.

Here are our top 25 trade candidates and here are Wednesday's deadline rumors.

Padres will be 'open-minded' at deadline

At 48-48, the Padres are 3 ½ games behind the third NL wild card spot with four teams ahead of them. They're right on the buy/sell fence with the trade deadline less than three weeks away. GM A.J. Preller told reporters, including MLB.com, the team will be "open-minded" at the deadline, though he also said the plan is to keep All-Star closer Mason Miller.

"We're going to go into the process open-minded to see what's there and see what can help our club. We're going to go in open-minded about whether it's acquiring players or looking at it if we have to go another direction. All those things are on the table," Preller told MLB.com. "... We made the deal (last year) with the intention that Mason is going to be here for a long time. He's done an unbelievable job. And our intent is still the same as when we made the deal last year."

The Padres have several appealing players to trade at the deadline even if they keep Miller. Rental relievers Jason Adam and particularly Adrian Morejon would fetch nice returns. Other rentals like Miguel Andujar, Walker Buehler, and Ty France have some trade value, though not a ton. San Diego could also listen to offers on controllable players like Luis Campusano and even Michael King.

Murakami wants to stay with White Sox long-term

Munetaka Murakami CHW • 1B • #5 BA 0.232 R 45 HR 20 RBI 42 SB 1 View Profile

At the All-Star Game this week, Munetaka Murakami made it clear he would like to remain with the White Sox long-term. "Yes, very much," he told Sox Machine when asked about staying on the South Side. Murakami, 26, was not a candidate to be traded at the deadline, though an extension would quell any trade speculation in the coming offseason or next year's deadline.

Murakami is in the first year of a two-year, $34 million contract. The 2028 season, the first season of his next contract, will be his age-28 season. This past offseason, Pete Alonso signed a five-year deal worth $30 million per year going into his age-31 season, so it stands to reason Murakami can aim higher than that. Chances are, a Murakami extension is a back-burner item for the White Sox. For now, they can focus on the deadline and AL Central race, then talk extension with Murakami in the offseason.

Contreras wants to stay with Red Sox

Willson Contreras BOS • 1B • #40 BA 0.285 R 46 HR 20 RBI 61 SB 2 View Profile

Similar to Murakami and the White Sox, Red Sox slugger Willson Contreras said he wants to remain with Boston long-term. "The front office knows the answer. I don't think I'm interested in going anywhere," Contreras told the Boston Globe when asked whether he's willing to waive his no-trade clause at the deadline. He has full no-trade protection, which he waived to go to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox won nine straight games to close out the first half and are only a half-game behind the third AL wild card spot. At this point, they are more likely to add players at the deadline than subtract Contreras, Sonny Gray, or anyone else. Contreras is owed a more than reasonable $17 million in 2027 with a $20 million club option ($7.5 million buyout) for 2028. It should be noted, his full no-trade clause becomes a 10-team no-trade clause after this season.

Astros, Brewers finalizing McCullers trade

Lance McCullers HOU • SP • #43 ERA 6.86 WHIP 1.53 IP 39.1 BB 22 K 43 View Profile

The Astros and Brewers are finalizing a trade that will send Lance McCullers Jr. to Milwaukee, reports MLB.com. The full trade details are unknown. McCullers, 32, has been on the injured list with shoulder inflammation since May 13. He is owed $17 million this season, the final year on the five-year, $85 million extension he signed in March 2021. McCullers has full no-trade protection as a 10-and-5 player (10 years in MLB, including the last five with the same team) and must approve a trade to the Brewers. Given his injury history and poor performance this year, the trade may not be much more than a salary dump.