MLB rumors: Major trade candidate could miss rest of 2026 with injury; Nationals taking calls on CJ Abrams

The trade deadline is barely a week away and the action is beginning to pick up. Late Saturday night, the Red Sox sent lefty Connelly Early to the Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead in a 1-for-1 swap. Expect a few more deals this week, with the biggest moves likely arriving next weekend. Here now are Sunday's deadline rumors.

Curtis Mead-Connelly Early trade grades: Nationals ace low-cost flip, Red Sox add much-needed length Mike Axisa

Langeliers may miss rest of 2026

Shea Langeliers ATH • C • #23 BA 0.263 R 55 HR 23 RBI 51 SB 2 View Profile

Athletics All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers could miss the rest of the season with a torn meniscus in his right knee, reports ESPN. The team placed him on the injured list on Sunday. Langeliers suffered the injury running the bases Saturday, though he remained in the game and played all nine innings. He is currently deciding whether to have surgery.

Langeliers, 28, is under team control through 2028 and it has been speculated that the A's could trade him to reinforce their woebegone pitching staff. Players can be traded while on the injured list, though it's very unlikely a team will meet the asking price for Langeliers when he's unlikely to play the rest of the season. If anything, the A's will trade him in the offseason.

Nationals will listen to offers for CJ Abrams

C.J. Abrams WAS • SS • #5 BA 0.293 R 64 HR 25 RBI 79 SB 17 View Profile

They are not actively shopping him, but the Nationals will at least listen to offers for All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, reports The Athletic. The Yankees have checked in on him and the Brewers are expected to do so as well. Abrams, 25, would fetch an enormous return given his breakout season and his team control through 2028. He's one of our top trade candidates.

The Yankees are getting little offense from the José Caballero/Anthony Volpe tandem at shortstop. Abrams would be an obvious upgrade for them. The Brewers are very deep in young middle infielders (Jesús Made, Luis Peña, Cooper Pratt, Jett Williams, etc.), though Abrams would bring needed over-the-fence power as a win-now player for a win-now team.

Padres could trade Michael King

Michael King SD • SP • #34 ERA 3.24 WHIP 1.17 IP 119.1 BB 49 K 103 View Profile

Although they're only three games out of a wild-card spot, the Padres could trade top starter Michael King, reports USA Today. King's contract includes a $28 million player option for 2027 and a $30 million player option for 2028. It seems likely King will decline his player option and re-enter free agency this offseason, or at least leverage it into an extension.

The player options complicate things, but King is a quality starter at a time when lots of contenders need quality starters. He also has bullpen experience and could be an option as a multi-inning high-leverage reliever, though you'll have to pay a starter's price to get him. San Diego needs pitching depth badly. Trading King for multiple young arms is one way to address it.