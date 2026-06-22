MLB rumors: Sonny Gray could be willing to kickstart Red Sox selloff, Astros may revisit talks for outfielders

Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline is still weeks away, and the standings remain a jumbled mess. Even so, certain contenders and likely sellers are already making plans for that important date on the MLB calendar. That means trade rumors are starting to trickle in. Monday is no exception, and you can find the latest dose of trade talk just below.

Red Sox, Gray to discuss no-trade clause

The Boston Red Sox are presently 31-44 and in last place in the American League East. That makes them one of MLB's most disappointing teams of 2026 so far, and it also positions them as likely deadline sellers. Speaking of which, veteran starter Sonny Gray has enjoyed a high-value 2026 thus far:

Sonny Gray BOS • SP • #54 ERA 3.12 WHIP 1.18 IP 69.1 BB 17 K 55 View Profile

The Sox acquired Gray, now 36, from the Cardinals this past offseason, and Gray waived his no-trade clause to allow that deal to happen. Would he do so again to go from Boston to a contender in the weeks to come? "If someone came to me from the Red Sox and made a decision that that's the direction that this team was going to go, I would be open for a conversation," Gray recently told the Boston Globe. "Whatever happens from then, only time will tell. But I would be open for a conversation."

That sounds like a potential "yes." Gray is in the final guaranteed season of the three-year, $75 million free agent pact he originally signed with St. Louis. This season, he's owed the balance of a $35 million salary, and his contract includes a $30 million team option for 2027, although Gray has the freedom to opt out if that option is picked up.

Gray is a three-time All-Star who's amassed a WAR of 34.7 across parts of 14 MLB seasons. He's also made six postseason starts in his career, and in those six starts, he has an ERA of 3.26.

Astros may revisit pursuit of outfield help

The Astros, thanks in part to injuries, have flopped thus far in 2026, as they're right now five games below .500 and in last place in the weak AL West. However, the low bar for wild-card contention is a reality, and that's no doubt a temptation for GM Dana Brown as he perhaps fights for his job. Houston needs plenty of help, and the outfield is a particular pain point. What's usually a fount of offensive production for teams has instead been a sinkhole for the Astros. As The Athletic reports, Brown and the Astros back in March engaged the Red Sox in talks about trading for an outfielder and such discussions could crop up again leading up to the deadline. Elsewhere, Byron Buxton, Seiya Suzuki, and Mickey Moniak could be among the outfielders on the trade market in the weeks to come.