MLB rumors: Suitors for Tarik Skubal emerge; Luis Arraez unwilling to change positions; Phillies eye arm help

Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline is still weeks away, and the standings remain a jumbled mess. Even so, certain contenders and likely sellers are already making plans for that important date on the MLB calendar.

That means trade rumors continue to trickle in, especially now that we're well into July. Tuesday is no exception, and you can find the latest dose of trade talk just below.

Skubal market taking shape

Tarik Skubal DET • SP • #29 ERA 3.09 WHIP .95 IP 75.2 BB 11 K 89 View Profile

Will the Tigers trade ace and back-to-back AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal? That's the single biggest question leading up to the trade deadline. Skubal is in his walk year, and there seems to be vanishingly little chance that Detroit will sign him to an extension. That typically adds up to being a trade candidate. However, thanks to the low bar for contention in the American League, the Tigers are very much in the mix for a playoff berth (3.5 games back of the third wild card) despite being eight games below .500 at the break.

If, though, the Tigers do decide to deal Skubal, the market is likely to be a healthy one, not surprisingly. On that front, the New York Post reports that the Cubs, Braves, and Rays are all expected to be interested in acquiring Skubal, among presumably other "buyer" teams. On the other side of things, the Yankees and Dodgers are not expected to be strong bidders for Skubal, at least at this juncture.

Ranking the top 25 MLB trade deadline candidates: Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, Luis Arraez and more Mike Axisa

Arraez wants to stay at second

Luis Arraez SF • 2B • #1 BA 0.330 R 48 HR 4 RBI 35 SB 8 View Profile

The Giants' Luis Arraez is enjoying a strong rebound season at the plate, and his return to the premium position of second base has also gone much better than expected, especially after seeing more and more time at first base in recent years. Arraez is on a one-year deal, and the Giants are all but buried in the standings. That means the three-time batting champ will likely be on the move leading up to the deadline. Arraez, though, isn't interested in vacating second base in order to increase his appeal on the market. Via MLB.com, Arraez recently told reporters:

"This is a business, so whatever team wants to give me the opportunity to help, it's going to be at second base. I don't like to go back to first base; I prepared my mind, I prepared my body to only play second base. "One hundred percent, I'm staying at second."

Arraez, it's worth noting, does not have no-trade protection in his contract, which means he has no power to block a trade. Interested parties, however, are now aware of his positional preferences.

Phillies eyeing pitching help

The Phillies, who have surged back into contention under interim manager Don Mattingly, are looking to add at the deadline. Specifically, the New York Post reports that Philly and aggressive lead decision-maker Dave Dombrowski would like to deal for two relievers and a starting pitcher before the deadline arrives.

Thanks to Dombrowski's boldness and the general notion that the Phillies' current window might be closing, a headline-grabber of a trade is indeed a possibility.