MLB rumors: What Tigers want in Tarik Skubal trade; Yankees eye elite arm; Phillies target No. 5 starter

T-minus 12 days until the Aug. 3 trade deadline. We're still waiting for our first blockbuster of the season, but those typically happen right at the buzzer. The smaller moves will begin to trickle in soon. Until then, here are Wednesday's trade deadline rumors.

Tigers want a controllable starter for Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal DET • SP • #29 ERA 2.83 WHIP .93 IP 82.2 BB 11 K 98 View Profile

In any trade involving Tarik Skubal, the Tigers want a controllable starting pitcher who can replace the reigning two-time Cy Young winner in their rotation, plus quality prospects, reports The Athletic. At 25-15, the Tigers have the AL's second-best record since June 1, though they remain five games behind the third wild-card spot and 6 ½ games back in the AL Central.

Skubal is tentatively scheduled to make two more starts between now and the trade deadline: Friday against the Royals and next Wednesday against the Orioles. He's gotten progressively better in his seven starts since returning from the NanoScope elbow surgery last month, including striking out nine Angels in seven shutout innings this past weekend. Skubal remains an ace.

Yankees will pursue Mason Miller

Mason Miller SD • RP • #22 ERA .86 WHIP .86 IP 41.2 BB 15 K 78 View Profile

Assuming the Padres make him available, of course. The Yankees will make a run at San Diego's all-world closer if he hits the market, according to the New York Post. Closer David Bednar has been terrific the last two months, but Mason Miller is the best reliever in the game, and if you can get him, you get him. Bednar plus Miller is better than Bednar plus a lesser reliever.

The Padres will presumably seek MLB-ready or near-MLB-ready pitching in any Miller trade and the Yankees are flush with young arms at the upper levels. They match up well with San Diego (on paper). The Padres traded Leo De Vries, one of the two or three best prospects in baseball, for Miller last summer, though it's hard to see them getting a similar prospect for him this year.

Phillies looking for a starting pitcher

With Andrew Painter having pitched his way to Triple-A, the Phillies are looking to add a back-end starting pitcher, reports NBC Sports Philadelphia. They're set at the top of the rotation with Cristopher Sánchez, Zack Wheeler, and Jesús Luzardo, and you can live with Aaron Nola as your No. 4 in the postseason. They're looking to add innings, not necessarily impact.

Inning-eating No. 5 starters who can get you to the finish line of the regular season are always available at the deadline. Shane Bieber and Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays), Foster Griffin (Nationals), Tyler Mahle and Robbie Ray (Giants), and Brady Singer (Reds) are among the lower-cost rental starters who figure to move at the trade deadline.