MLB rumors: Yankees call on catcher, Cubs aim big, plus which non-Tigers team is asking for a No. 1 prospect

Major League Baseball' s Aug. 3 trade deadline is mere days away, and teams are busy making plans in advance of that important date on the MLB calendar. That means trade rumors aplenty. Thursday is no exception, and you can find the latest dose of trade talk just below.

Yankees have asked O's about Rutschman

Adley Rutschman BAL • C • #35 BA 0.251 R 30 HR 8 RBI 47 SB 0 View Profile

The Yankees badly need an upgrade at the catcher position, and the division-rival Orioles may be willing to part with long-time backstop Adley Rutschman, who's enjoyed a solid rebound season at the plate in 2026. Sure enough, the New York Post reports that the Yankees are one of the teams to check in with Baltimore about Rutschman's availability.

While the O's at this writing are below .500, they're also just 2 ½ games out of the third wild-card spot in the American League. So it's not certain that they're going to undertake such a deep sell-off. It's also not certain whether they'd be willing to trade Rutschman, who still has another full year of team control remaining, within the division. No doubt, though, he'd be an excellent fit in the Bronx.

Cubs in on Skubal

Tarik Skubal DET • SP • #29 ERA 2.79 WHIP .91 IP 96.2 BB 14 K 116 View Profile

The single biggest question of the deadline remains whether or not the Tigers will trade lefty ace and back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. Should the Tigers decide to deal the pending free agent, the competition will be fierce. One team sure to be in the mix for Skubal, should the Tigers decide to flip him, will be the Cubs. The Cubs are indeed mulling a run at Skubal before the deadline, the Athletic reports. Chicago has been hit hard by pitching injuries this season, and Skubal would obviously help fill that void in a major way.

Angels could opt for deep sell-off

The Angels are once again wallowing in non-contention, and that's positioned them as sellers leading up to the deadline. Interim general manager John Mozeliak has already swung one deal with the Rangers, and more figure to be in the offing. The Halos' deadline plans may, however, involve more than just their pending free agents. According to MLB.com, the Angels may consider dealing -- or at least listening to offers -- on three frontline contributors under team control for multiple years: shortstop Zach Neto, lefty starter Reid Detmers, and right-handed starter José Soriano. All three would be widely coveted on the market leading up to Aug. 3, especially with what figures to be a limited supply of sellers.

Reds getting calls on Greene

Hunter Greene CIN • SP • #21 ERA 7.06 WHIP 1.34 IP 21.2 BB 7 K 29 View Profile

While Hunter Greene certainly hasn't put up his usual results in 2026, the 26-year-old right-handed starter is eliciting plenty of interest leading up to the deadline. Greene is under contract through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029, so the Reds are under no pressure to move Greene. If they do entertain offers, though, then Greene -- who possesses ace stuff, one of the biggest fastballs in the game, and a strong prior track record when healthy -- would surely generate plenty of interest. The possibility that the Reds will be open to moving him means plenty of interest from potential trading partners, the Athletic reports. Perhaps the Reds will choose to enter a market that may be thin on front-end rotation help.

Price is high for Rockies' Goodman

Hunter Goodman COL • C • #15 BA 0.254 R 64 HR 31 RBI 60 SB 5 View Profile

Teams are often hesitant to trade for a new starting catcher during the middle of a season, but 2026 looks like an exception, what with multiple teams in the market for just that. Hunter Goodman of the Rockies, in the midst of his second straight All-Star campaign, is a particularly fetching target for teams eyeing an upgrade behind the plate. The price for him, though, will be high.

The Rockies don't need to move Goodman, as the 26-year-old is under team control through the 2029 season. As such, it's going to take a lot to pry him away from Colorado this far from free agency. According to the Athletic, the Rockies will be looking for a package of multiple players built around a team's top overall prospect. If they don't get such offers, then they may just opt to keep Goodman until a later date.