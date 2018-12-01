MLB rumors, trades and free agency updates: Cano trade may wait until Monday, Nats want Rendon extension

The calendar has flipped to December and we are now in what is traditionally the busiest month of the offseason. The 2018 Winter Meetings begin one week from Monday and it's possible we'll see a major signing or trade before then. Already James Paxton has been traded and Josh Donaldson has signed. A Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz blockbuster is in the works as well.

Friday was the deadline for teams to tender their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players contracts for the 2019 season, and a whopping 40 players hit the free agent market. Those players did not receive 2019 contract offers and were thus non-tendered. Jonathan Schoop, Mike Fiers, and Billy Hamilton are among those 40 new free agents. Here's the full list.

With the 2018-19 MLB offseason in full swing, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the latest hot stove developments with our daily roundup post. Make sure you check back throughout the day for updates. Here's the latest from the hot stove.

Cano, Diaz trade may be on hold until Monday

The blockbuster trade sending Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets for a five-player package is unlikely to be finalized before Monday. Part of that is on the commissioner's office. The Mariners are sending the Mets a significant chunk of change to defray Cano's contract and the commissioner's office must approve all trades that involve $1 million or more changing hands, and Monday is the next business day.

The Mets-Mariners deal, as @joelsherman1 said, won’t be done today and is likely to be pushed to Monday, sources told Yahoo Sports. The question is how much money Seattle sends to covers Robinson Canó’s contract, and sources say it’s likely to be in the mid-$20 million range. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 1, 2018

As a reminder, the Mariners are sending Cano and Diaz to the Mets for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, reliever Gerson Bautista, and top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn. Cano has a full no-trade clause but is expected to waive it to return to New York. Between the Mets receiving $20 million and Bruce and Swarzak going the other way, the Mets are essentially acquiring Cano on a five-year, $60 million contract. He is owed $120 million through 2023.

One the Cano/Diaz trade is finalized, the Mariners are expected to continue unloading veteran pieces, including Jean Segura and possibly Mitch Haniger.

Nationals expected to pursue Rendon extension

The Nationals are facing the very real possibility of losing Bryce Harper to free agency this offseason. They don't want to risk losing their other superstar, Anthony Rendon, to free agency next offseason. GM Mike Rizzo confirmed he expects to discuss a long-term contract extension with Rendon this offseason.

Rizzo also says he expects them to continue pursuing an extension for Rendon. — Todd Dybas (@Todd_Dybas) December 1, 2018

Rendon, 28, has been one of the best players in baseball the last two seasons, hitting .305/.389/.534 (138 OPS+) with 85 doubles and 49 home runs from 2017-18. Add in strong third base defense and you get 10.2 WAR the last two years, which puts Rendon among the game's 20 most productive players.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Rendon to earn $17.6 million in his final season of arbitration eligibility in 2019. Historically, players who sign an extension one year before free agency get free agent dollars. There is no discount. Rendon could be in line for a five- or six-year deal worth more than $25 million annually. Also, he is a Scott Boras client, and Boras is known for driving a hard bargain.