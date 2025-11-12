The 2025-26 offseason in Major League Baseball is fully underway, which means we're gradually ticking off the dates on our offseason calendar. That also means a steady supply of rumors, most of which center on free agency and trades (along with the occasional hiring and firing). Speaking of which, you can find Wednesday's supply just below.

Mets may try to pluck Bellinger from Yankees

The Yankees are hoping to re-sign free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger after he turned in a strong 5.1-WAR campaign in the Bronx this past season, but they're not his only suitors.

Cody Bellinger NYY • LF • #35 BA 0.272 R 89 HR 29 RBI 98 SB 13 View Profile

Bellinger is 30 and has rebuilt his value after his career seemed to crater in 2021 and 2022. He now he figures to be one of the most coveted position players on the market this winter. The Yankees of course want him back, but there will be competition for his services. The crosstown Mets figure to be one of those with interest in Bellinger, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.

You'll of course recall that last season the Mets plucked Juan Soto from the Yankees on the free agent market. While Bellinger isn't on his level, bringing the former MVP to Queens would be another coup for the Mets and another black eye for the Yankees.

Bellinger is one of those rare types who's adept at first base and in center field and that makes him a potentially good fit for the Mets. He does, however, bat lefty, and the Mets already have a surfeit of those. As well, Bellinger seemed to benefit greatly from the short right-field porch in Yankee Stadium this past season, no doubt something of which other teams are aware.

Another ex-Yankee is drawing interest as well, this time across the country, not the city. The Dodgers, always in the hunt for bullpen help, are eyeing Devin Williams, according to the Athletic. The World Series champions targeted the high-leverage reliever last offseason when the Brewers shopped him and have seemingly not given up the hunt.

Devin Williams NYY • RP • #38 ERA 4.79 WHIP 1.13 IP 62 BB 25 K 90 View Profile

The two-time All-Star imploded with the Yankees in 2025, posting a 4.79 ERA and losing his closer job by the end of the year. That said, his strikeout numbers were still impressive and he's shown before just how good he can be.

Ketel Marte trade talk picking up

Ketel Marte ARI • 2B • #4 BA 0.283 R 87 HR 28 RBI 72 SB 4 View Profile

Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte has been the subject of trade rumors for a couple of months now, and Arizona general manager Mike Hazen has acknowledged that he's getting calls on Marte. "I have to listen to what people say," Hazen told Arizona Sports in a radio interview and also said that the team needs to explore all options to add needed pitching going into 2026. Meantime, the Athletic reports that the D-backs are more open to discussing a Marte trade than they have been in the past.

A three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, Marte, 32, boasts an impressive WAR of 35.6 across parts of 11 MLB seasons. He's owed $102.5 million through 2031.

Braves focusing on shortstop, rotation

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos, while acknowledging the team's need for bullpen improvements, told reporters, including the Athletic, that right now he's focused on finding a shortstop and reinforcing the rotation. The free-agent market is thin on shortstops after you get past Bo Bichette, so that may mean Atlanta will need to explore trades to address the position. Starting pitchers are more abundant on the market, but of course the competition for their services figures to be heated.

Buxton may be more open to leaving Minnesota

Byron Buxton MIN • CF • #25 BA 0.264 R 97 HR 35 RBI 83 SB 24 View Profile

The Twins, coming off a deep sell-off at the 2025 trade deadline, may be looking to lean even further into a teardown, and if that's the case then stalwart outfielder and organizational lifer Byron Buxton may be open to moving on. Buxton has previously said he wants to be a Twin for life, but The Athletic's Dan Hayes reports that the two–time All-Star may change his mind if Minnesota parts with other veteran contributors this winter. Buxton, who turns 32 in December, is under contract through 2028. He has full no-trade protection.