MLB rumors: Trevor Cahill signs with Angels; Mariners 'unlikely' to trade All-Star Mitch Haniger

The offseason marches on, and thanks to a relatively slow winter meetings we've got plenty of big names still on the board. To give you an idea of the buzz that's out there on Thursday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors, as well as reported signings and injuries. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front.

The Machado Tour concludes?

Free agent superstar Manny Machado was touring possible destinations this week. He met with the White Sox earlier in the week, was with the Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday, it was the Phillies. As expected, they rolled over the proverbial red carpet and had an unexpected pitchman (more on that here) close by showing off his picture with Machado:

Tom Cudeyro, 57, is a union electrician who was working across the street and on lunch break. “Yeah, he could go to New York and be everywhere,” he said of Machado. “But if he comes here, he’s beloved forever.” pic.twitter.com/5FIuZFavsJ — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) December 20, 2018

The ball is clearly in your court, Manny!

To this point, there's every indication that these are the only three known bidders on Machado. That's ridiculous, but the commentary on why will be saved for another time.

Angels sign Cahill to one-year deal

The Angels have been wasting the prime of an all-time great, but they continue to stay active this offseason. They agreed to sign free agent swingman Trevor Cahill to a one-year, $9 million deal on Thursday, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Cahill, 30, was 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 110 innings last season for the A's. He's been used heavily as both a starter and reliever through his career, but he hasn't topped 150 innings since all the way back in 2012. In 208 career starts, Cahill has a 4.13 ERA and in 96 career relief appearances he's pitched to a 3.59 ERA.

The signing comes on the heels of the Angels also adding Matt Harvey on a one-year deal.

However one would like to sort them right now, the Angels prospective rotation appears to be comprised of Harvey, Cahill, Andrew Heaney, Tyler Skaggs and Jaime Barria with Nick Tropeano and Felix Pena also being options.

Mariners extremely unlikely to trade Haniger

As everyone reading this likely knows by now, the Mariners were incredibly active in offloading players earlier in the offseason. One player who appears to be staying put is All-Star outfielder Mitch Haniger.

#Mariners assistant GM Justin Hollander told us on @MLBNetworkRadio that the team is “really, really unlikely” to trade Mitch Haniger. He said the Mariners would need “an insane return” to move Haniger. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 20, 2018

On one hand, Haniger is the type of player you build around. He's in his prime, hit .285/.366/.493 with 26 homers last season and doesn't hit free agency until after the 2022 season. He's also a fan favorite and teams probably shouldn't completely alienate their fans during a rebuild.

On the other, isn't this exactly the type of player that lands a huge return? The Mariners are in the midst of a pretty radical rebuild. Those generally take four to five years. By the time the Mariners are ready to contend, Haniger will be in his 30s and eyeing free agency. And on the alienating fans thing, ask Cubs and Astros fans if they are OK with their radical rebuilds now.

Smith ruptures Achilles

During an offseason workout, Astros veteran reliever Joe Smith suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. Obviously, Smith has undergone surgery and will miss a significant amount of time. The Astros announced the timetable as six-to-eight months. Sure, there are a few months left in this offseason, but even a six-month timetable gets us to June 20, at which point Smith would need to work into game shape and then go through a minor-league rehab assignment. He'll almost certainly be out until the second half and might miss nearly all of the season.

Smith, 34, had a 3.74 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings for the Astros last season.