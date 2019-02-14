MLB rumors: Twins extend Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler; John Axford nearing deal with Blue Jays
Here's the latest MLB gossip as spring training gets underway
Pitchers and catchers have started reporting to Florida and Arizona. In the meantime, we still have plenty of big names left in free agency, including superstar sluggers Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. That means we've got a healthy supply of hot stove buzz in February.
To give you an idea of what's out there this Wednesday, we're here to round up all the notable rumors. As always, our free agent tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front.
Let's round up the activity for the day here.
Twins extend Polanco, Kepler
The Minnesota Twins have agreed to contract extensions for shortstop Jorge Polanco and outfielder Max Kepler, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Here are the details:
Polanco's deal is expected to be for five years and $25.75 million with a vesting option for the sixth and a club option for the seventh year, while Kepler's extension is for $35 million over five years and a club option for a sixth. The club has not confirmed the deals.
Polanco, 25, was set to enter his final pre-arbitration year in 2019 before becoming arbitration-eligible for the first time in 2020. Kepler, 26, was arbitration-eligible for the first time this season after having already agreed to a $3.1 million deal for the 2019 season as a Super Two player. A new long-term extension could potentially supersede the prior agreement.
The switch-hitting Polanco became the Twins' starting shortstop midway through the 2016 season and is a career .272/.329/.420 hitter. He received an 80-game suspension during spring training last year for the use of a performance-enhancing substance. Once he returned, Polanco posted a career-best slash line of .288/.345/.427 in 77 games.
In 2018, Kepler hit .224/.319/.408 with a career-high 20 home runs last season. Kepler has spent the past three seasons as Minnesota's primary right fielder (+15 Defensive Runs Saved, +11 Ultimate Zone Rating, +32 Outs Above Average). He's expected to continue to be the club's everyday right fielder in 2019, with Eddie Rosario in left and a healthy Bryon Buxton set to return to center field.
Blue Jays nearing deal with Axford
The Toronto Blue Jays are nearing a deal with reliever John Axford, Fancred's Jon Heyman reports. Shi Davidi of Sportsnet says that the agreement between Axford and Toronto is on a minor league contract that would pay him $1.65 million if he makes the roster.
Axford will return to his hometown organization, where he opened the 2018 campaign before being traded to the Dodgers prior to the trade deadline. The 36-year-old posted a 4.41 ERA and 8.8 K/9 across 51 innings with the Blue Jays last season. The veteran relief pitcher should have a good chance at vying for an Opening Day spot out of the bullpen with Toronto.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No timeline for Vlad Jr.'s MLB debut
Guerrero is the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball, but don't expect to see him on Opening...
-
10 reasons to be excited for 2019 season
Jonah Keri lists the things he can't wait to watch this year
-
Top non-roster players for spring 2019
From top prospects to veterans attempting a comeback, here are the non-roster players you need...
-
Price: Opt-in was easy decision
Price got a $217 million deal from Boston just three years ago
-
Best new MLB player-team pairings
For Valentine's Day, let's look at some new relationships
-
Harvey focused on being better teammate
Harvey's partying helped end his tenure with the Mets in 2018