MLB rumors: Twins extend Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler; John Axford nearing deal with Blue Jays

Pitchers and catchers have started reporting to Florida and Arizona. In the meantime, we still have plenty of big names left in free agency, including superstar sluggers Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. That means we've got a healthy supply of hot stove buzz in February.

To give you an idea of what's out there this Wednesday, we're here to round up all the notable rumors. As always, our free agent tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front.

Let's round up the activity for the day here.

Twins extend Polanco, Kepler

View Profile Jorge Polanco MIN • SS • 11 BA .288 R 38 HR 6 RBI 42 SB 7

View Profile Max Kepler MIN • CF • 26 BA .224 R 80 HR 20 RBI 58 SB 4

The Minnesota Twins have agreed to contract extensions for shortstop Jorge Polanco and outfielder Max Kepler, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Here are the details:

Shortstop Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins are putting the finishing touches on a contract extension that will cover seven years, a league source tells ESPN. At least five of the years will be guaranteed. It's a similar deal to those signed by Jose Ramirez and Kolten Wong. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 14, 2019

Outfielder Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a five-year, $35 million deal with a sixth-year option, a league source tells ESPN. The option is for $10 million and includes a $1 million buyout. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 14, 2019

This buys out both of their remaining pre-arb/arbitration years, plus up to three free agent years for Polanco and up to two free agent years for Kepler. https://t.co/yo1krrPs15 — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) February 14, 2019

Polanco's deal is expected to be for five years and $25.75 million with a vesting option for the sixth and a club option for the seventh year, while Kepler's extension is for $35 million over five years and a club option for a sixth. The club has not confirmed the deals.

Polanco, 25, was set to enter his final pre-arbitration year in 2019 before becoming arbitration-eligible for the first time in 2020. Kepler, 26, was arbitration-eligible for the first time this season after having already agreed to a $3.1 million deal for the 2019 season as a Super Two player. A new long-term extension could potentially supersede the prior agreement.

Rocco Baldelli on potential extensions: “If we’re able to do that, it’s not just a good thing for the individual, it’s a good thing for the group. Any time you can keep good people together, it’s definitely a positive for everyone.” #MNTwins — Dan Hayes (@DanHayesMLB) February 14, 2019

The switch-hitting Polanco became the Twins' starting shortstop midway through the 2016 season and is a career .272/.329/.420 hitter. He received an 80-game suspension during spring training last year for the use of a performance-enhancing substance. Once he returned, Polanco posted a career-best slash line of .288/.345/.427 in 77 games.

In 2018, Kepler hit .224/.319/.408 with a career-high 20 home runs last season. Kepler has spent the past three seasons as Minnesota's primary right fielder (+15 Defensive Runs Saved, +11 Ultimate Zone Rating, +32 Outs Above Average). He's expected to continue to be the club's everyday right fielder in 2019, with Eddie Rosario in left and a healthy Bryon Buxton set to return to center field.

Blue Jays nearing deal with Axford

View Profile John Axford LAD • RP • 88 ERA 5.27 WHIP 1.35 IP 54.2 BB 22 K 54

The Toronto Blue Jays are nearing a deal with reliever John Axford, Fancred's Jon Heyman reports. Shi Davidi of Sportsnet says that the agreement between Axford and Toronto is on a minor league contract that would pay him $1.65 million if he makes the roster.

John Axford is close to a deal to return to his hometown Toronto Blue Jays, which is where he’s said he wanted to be — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 14, 2019

John Axford en route to #BlueJays camp. Minor-league deal pays him $1.65m if he makes the club. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) February 14, 2019

Reliever John Axford and the #BlueJays are getting back together, as @JonHeyman first reported.



The 35-year-old posted a 4.41 ERA over 45 appearances last year in Toronto before being traded to the Dodgers. A known commodity who offers potential bullpen depth. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 14, 2019

Axford will return to his hometown organization, where he opened the 2018 campaign before being traded to the Dodgers prior to the trade deadline. The 36-year-old posted a 4.41 ERA and 8.8 K/9 across 51 innings with the Blue Jays last season. The veteran relief pitcher should have a good chance at vying for an Opening Day spot out of the bullpen with Toronto.