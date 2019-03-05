MLB rumors: Twins' Miguel Sano out until May; Gio Gonzalez more likely for Yankees than Dallas Keuchel

MLB spring training continues with most teams in action Tuesday. Several name free agents, most notably Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel remain on the market. Let's try and find some rumors along with some injury news.

Severino injured; Keuchel connection?

View Profile Luis Severino NYY • SP • 40 ERA 3.39 WHIP 1.14 IP 191.1 BB 46 K 220

Yankees ace Luis Severino was scheduled to take his first spring start on Tuesday, but instead was scratched due to shoulder discomfort. The Yankees will evaluate him this afternoon and we'll provide an update after that happens.

Immediately what springs to mind here is lefty Dallas Keuchel and his possible fit in Yankee Stadium.

View Profile Dallas Keuchel HOU • SP • 60 ERA 3.74 WHIP 1.31 IP 204.2 BB 58 K 153

Someone actually asked Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch on Twitter about the possibility of the Yankees looking at Keuchel. Here was the reply:

I doubt it, unless Severino's injury is deemed to be serious. More likely to be connected to a depth option like Gio Gonzalez, or just roll with Cessa/German/Loaisiga. https://t.co/ero3J8Y62o — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 5, 2019

We obviously don't yet know if the Severino injury is serious. For now, let's stick with the doubtful part. If on the off chance the Severino injury is serious, we can see if Keuchel is a realistic possibility.

Gio more likely for Yankees?

View Profile Gio Gonzalez MIL • SP • 47 ERA 4.21 WHIP 1.44 IP 171.0 BB 80 K 148

In light of the Severino injury, Jon Heyman reiterated a previous report that the Yankees had discussed lefty free agent Gio Gonzalez. Given the season Gonzalez just had and his career pedigree compared to that of Keuchel, he's definitely an inferior option. That would obviously be built into the cost and that means the Yankees could be pursuing Gonzalez as depth even if Severino is fine.

Twins lose Sano for a while

View Profile Miguel Sano MIN • 3B • 22 BA .199 R 32 HR 13 RBI 41 SB 0

Third baseman Miguel Sano has flashed star power for the Twins the past several years, but he's never been able to put it together for a full season, at least not one in which he could stay healthy. It appears that will remain the case heading into the 2019 season.

Miguel Sano underwent another debridement procedure on his right leg this morning at Mayo Clinic. He'll remain in Minnesota 2-3 days, will be in a hard boot for a week, and soft boot for another week or two. Hope to start baseball activities in mid-April, return sometime in May. — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) March 5, 2019

We've seen timetables like these for years and it's always more safe to bet later rather than sooner. I'll take mid-May at the earliest by the time Sano is healed and gets through a minor-league rehab assignment.

Sano has 162-game averages of 36 homers and 100 RBI, but his career high in games played is 116. He came up midway through his rookie year, but since then injuries and inconsistent play have prevented him from reaching what many believe is his full potential.

Cozart out several weeks

View Profile Zack Cozart LAA • SS • 7 BA .219 R 29 HR 5 RBI 18 SB 0

The tenure of Zack Cozart with the Angels has taken yet another negative turn. An injury-plagued season in 2018 saw him play just 58 games with an 82 OPS+ and 0.1 WAR. This came after signing a three-year, $38 million deal the previous offseason. He started the spring 3 for 7 with two doubles, but now there's another injury:

Zack Cozart has a Grade 1 calf strain, Brad Ausmus said. Out a few weeks. — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) March 5, 2019

"A few weeks" and then Cozart needs to get back up to game speed. Being ready for Opening Day is certainly in jeopardy. Tommy La Stella probably gets most starts until Cozart is ready.

Blue Jays make Buchholz deal official

View Profile Clay Buchholz TOR • SP • ERA 2.01 WHIP 1.04 IP 98.1 BB 22 K 81

It had been previously reported that the Blue Jays signed right-handed starter Clay Buchholz to a one-year deal. He was excellent for the Diamondbacks last year before an injury ended his season. He looks to be part of the Blue Jays rotation this season along with Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Matt Shoemaker and Clayton Richard.