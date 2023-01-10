Pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to spring training in roughly one month, but despite the late offseason hour we still have hot stove rumors to address. Let's do that now for Tuesday.

Twins getting serious with Correa

The Mets and star infielder Carlos Correa are still in a holding pattern as the two sides deal with the club's concerns over a serious ankle injury that Correa suffered as a minor leaguer (the same concerns that wrecked Correa's free-agent deal with the Giants earlier this winter). While the most likely outcome still seems to be that he reaches a renewed accord with the Mets, the incumbent Twins have entered the chat. Talks between Correa and Minnesota have begun to accelerate, reports The Athletic.

Correa spent 2022 with the Twins. He signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with two opt outs with Minnesota last offseason, and after a strong 2022, he exercised the first opt out to test free agency. The Twins reportedly offered Correa a 10-year contract worth $285 million earlier this winter, though that was before these medical concerns arose.

Marlins add Cueto

The Marlins have agreed to terms with veteran starter Johnny Cueto on a one-year, $8.5 million deal with an option for 2024, the New York Post reports. Cueto, who turns 37 in February, is coming off a strong 2022 season for the White Sox in which he pitched to a 3.35 ERA and 3.09 K/BB ratio in 158 1/3 innings. The Marlins have a good deal of rotation depth at the moment, and the addition of the veteran Cueto may presage a trade of one of their younger starting pitchers in exchange for help on offense.

Nationals reach deal with Dickerson

The Nationals have agreed to terms with veteran outfielder Corey Dickerson on what's likely a one-year contract, the Washington Post reports. A left-handed hitter and one-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Dickerson spent 2022 with the Cardinals. In 96 games for St. Louis, he slashed .267/.300/.399 with six home runs and 17 doubles. Over the last three seasons, he's put up an OPS+ of 97.