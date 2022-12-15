With the holidays right around the corner, Major League Baseball's offseason is likely about to enter a lull. That doesn't mean the next week won't feature any action, however, as players and teams look to complete their business ahead of the slowdown period. Below, CBS Sports will keep track of all of Thursday's rumors, news, and moves.

Orioles interested in Wacha

The Orioles are showing continued interest in free-agent right-hander Michael Wacha, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Wacha's market could move quickly now that Noah Syndergaard and other pitchers of similar expected value have latched on with new clubs.

Wacha, 31, started 23 games for the Red Sox last season. He amassed a 3.32 ERA (127 ERA+) and a 3.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 127 innings. CBS Sports ranked him as the 32nd0-best free agent available this winter, writing:

Wacha has become a back-of-the-rotation nomad, pitching for a different team in each of the past four seasons. He might make it five-for-five following his strongest effort since 2018. Wacha's arsenal remains centered around verticality, as you would expect based on his arm slot. For our money, the most interesting part about his season was his embrace of a "sinker." The quotation marks are necessary because this isn't your standard sinker that aims to disrupt worms and ant colonies alike. Wacha's ranked fifth in Induced Vertical Break, behind Kenley Jansen, Drew Smyly, Josh Hader, and Bailey Falter -- or, the Nos. 1, 2, 3, and 7 sinkers most prone to being hit in the air. Put another way, Wacha's sinker would have above-average "rise" for a four-seam fastball, meaning he's not going to turn into Framber Valdez or Logan Webb anytime soon. (It would be cool if he did though; scientists would get a kick out of it.) We won't go so far as to credit Wacha's weird sinker for his year (he threw it only 13 percent of the time) or suggest it'll change his career. We just think it's neat.

The Orioles have already added one veteran starter to their rotation this winter, inking Kyle Gibson to a one-year pact worth $10 million.

Twins weighing post-Correa moves

The Twins are weighing what to do now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Giants, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. While Minnesota's interest in Dansby Swanson and Carlos Rodón is known, Hayes adds that the Twins have been receiving calls on various veterans, including outfielder Max Kepler, starters Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, and infielder Luis Arraez.

Arraez, 25, may be a surprising inclusion. He's posted a 120 OPS+ for his career, and just won the American League batting title by hitting .316/.375/.420. Rest assured, the ask is high. Hayes notes that "team officials said they'd consider dealing [Arraez] as part of a package for a prominent pitcher."

It's unclear if the Twins will move any of the others. Kepler would seem most likely to go from a practical perspective. Not only do the Twins have other outfielders they can slot into his spot, but they would free up additional funds for other pursuits by trading Kepler and his $8.5 million salary.