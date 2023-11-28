The hot stove is heating up. The Cardinals signed Sonny Gray to a three-year contract on Monday, adding him to a rebuilt rotation that will include fellow free agent additions Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn. MLB's Winter Meetings will take place next week in Nashville, kicking off, historically, the busiest four days of the offseason. Things are really about to pick up. Here now are Tuesday's hot stove rumors.

Cubs, Reds active in pitcher trade talks

Tyler Glasnow TB • SP • #20 ERA 3.53 WHIP 1.08 IP 120 BB 37 K 162 View Profile

The NL Central rival Cubs and Reds are active in trade talks involving starting pitchers, reports MLB.com. Specifically, both clubs are pursuing Guardians righty Shane Bieber and Rays righty Tyler Glasnow. Bieber and Glasnow are both one year away from free agency and both ranked among our top 25 trade candidates.

The Cubs must re-sign or replace Marcus Stroman, who opted out of his contract, and the up-and-coming Reds badly need a veteran starter to lead a young rotation that will include Andrew Abbott, Hunter Greene, and Nick Lodolo, among others. That said, in a thin free agent class, Chicago and Cincinnati will have plenty of competition for Bieber and Glasnow.

Red Sox looking to add pitching via trades

The Red Sox are known to want multiple starters this offseason, and they are attempting to address their pitching needs through trades before dipping into free agency, reports MassLive.com. Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, White Sox righty Dylan Cease, and Athletics righty Paul Blackburn all rank among our top 25 trade candidates, in addition to the aforementioned Bieber and Glasnow.

The only locks for Boston's 2024 rotation are the impressive Brayan Bello and also Chris Sale, who has not been healthy and effective in the same season since 2018. Depth options include Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta, and Garrett Whitlock. Clearly, the Red Sox need at least one more reliable source of innings, and really more like two or three.