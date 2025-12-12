The Winter Meetings are firmly in the rearview mirror now and there is still a bunch that needs to be done this MLB offseason. We saw three major signings at the annual event and no real big trades, so a lot of free agents remain and there are certainly more trades to come.

Let's round up the rumors for the day right here.

Dodgers could deal Glasnow?

Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow's name has come up in trade rumors and they "would not be opposed" to trading him, ESPN reports. Glasnow is set to make $32.5 million in both 2026 and 2027 with a $30 million team option -- which could also become a $21.56 million player option -- for 2028.

Last season, Glasnow was 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 90 ⅓ innings. He's great when he takes the mound, he's just been injury-prone his entire career. Glasnow made six appearances (three starts) in the Dodgers' run to the 2025 World Series title. He had a 1.69 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21⅓ postseason innings.

Why might the Dodgers move him? Well, it depends on the return. If they swing for Tarik Skubal in a trade, they could send Glasnow to the Tigers, for example.

Royals finalizing extension with Garcia

The Royals are finalizing a five-year contract extension with All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia, according to ESPN.

Garcia, 25, hit .286/.351/.449 (123 OPS+) with 39 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs, 74 RBI, 81 runs, 23 stolen bases and 5.8 WAR last season. In addition to making his first All-Star team, he also won his first Gold Glove.

The Royals have already locked up Bobby Witt Jr. through at least 2030, so this move would help give them a nice foundation for the future.

Blue Jays extend Shapiro

The Blue Jays have announced that club president and CEO Mark Shapiro has received a five-year contract extension. Shapiro took over baseball operations for the Blue Jays after the 2015 season. They are currently working on a run of making the playoffs four of the last six seasons, having won their first AL pennant since 1993 this past season.