Welcome to the last full week before Thanksgiving, a period of time in the Major League Baseball season that is generally pretty dead. It's always possible things start to shake loose, but for now, let's just keep in mind that this week is unlikely to see lots of actual player movement.

Something to watch this week: The deadline for players to accept or decline the qualifying offer is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. After that, we'll know which players are free agents while attached to compensation and which are remaining with their teams on a one-year deal.

Let's dive in to the rest.

Some cold water on Soto and the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays, believed to be the runners-up in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, have been heavily linked to free-agent superstar Juan Soto this winter, even securing a meeting with him and agent Scott Boras as they hold court for their suitors. On Monday in The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal threw some cold water on the idea, citing not only the "uncertain future" of club president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins, but also that the Jays aren't really all that well set up for future success, both in their own diision and compared to some other contenders. Oh, and there's this conundrum with current superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is set to hit free agency next offseason as things stand:

Perhaps Guerrero is telling the Jays, "Find some players to put around me, and then I'll consider staying." Perhaps Soto, Anthony Santander and other Jays free-agent targets are saying, "Sign Vlad Jr., and then we'll talk." In which case, the Jays are stuck between a rock and a hard place -- an impossible position, but one of their own making.

Pure speculation here: Soto is still going to sign with one of the two New York teams and all the rest is just noise.

White Sox sign outfielder

The White Sox have signed free agent outfielder Austin Slater, reports the New York Post.

Slater, 31, had stops with three different teams last season. In 84 games, he hit .209/.321/.266 (73 OPS+) with -0.2 WAR.

It's hard telling at this point how Slater fits into the White Sox's plans for next season, as we don't know exactly who will be traded. Luis Robert and Andrew Benintendi are set to be the center fielder and left fielder, respectively, but Robert is a major trade candidate and the Sox would likely love to get out of some of Benintendi's contract if they could, given the state of the franchise.

The White Sox went 41-121 last season.