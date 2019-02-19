MLB rumors: White Sox offered $250 million to Manny Machado; Scooter Gennett frustrated by lack of contract talks

At long last, Manny Machado's free agency has come to an end. Machado has reportedly agreed to a massive 10-year contract with the San Diego Padres. The deal guarantees him $300 million and includes an opt-out after the fifth year. It is the second largest contract in baseball history.

Even with Machado signed, 11 of top 50 free agents remain unemployed, including our top free agent and two of our top seven. I have to think Bryce Harper will zero in on a deal soon now that Machado is off the board.

White Sox offered Machado eight years

According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, the White Sox offered Manny Machado an eight-year contract worth $250 million guaranteed. Incentives and option years could've pushed the total value to $350 million. The guarantee is quite a bit less than what the Padres gave Machado, however, even if the average annual value is slightly higher.

The White Sox play in a large market and yet the largest contract is franchise history is the six-year, $68 million deal they gave Jose Abreu years ago. Their reported Machado offer would've dwarfed Abreu's deal and represented a sea change for a franchise that probably hasn't spent as much as it should on free agent talent over the years. The ChiSox remain in the mix for Bryce Harper, though it's unclear whether they'll offer him more than they did Machado.

Gennett frustrated by lack of extension talks

Second baseman Scooter Gennett is frustrated by the lack of contract extension talks with the Reds, he told John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Gennett, an impending free agent, says he hasn't heard from the team all offseason. From Fay:

"We've definitely opened it up," Gennett said. "They know I want to play here. They know I enjoy playing on this team. I enjoy the fans. I enjoy the coaching staff. I enjoy my teammates. They know all that. There's nothing else to tell them at this point. It's waiting for them to come back, which they have not. "(We've) heard absolutely nothing. Zero."

Gennett has emerged as one of the top second basemen in baseball the last two years, hitting .303/.351/.508 with 50 home runs from 2017-18. He turns only 29 in May as well, so he likely has several peak or near-peak years remaining. The Reds do have two elite infield prospects in Nick Senzel and Jonathan India, so it could be they're keeping the door open for them.

Rangers mulling extensions for young players

The Rangers are having "internal discussions" about signing some of their young players to long-term contract extensions, reports T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. Outfielders Joey Gallo and Nomar Mazara and closer Jose Leclerc are the likely candidates for an extension. From Sullivan:

"It is something we have discussed internally," general manager Jon Daniels said. "I think the idea of keeping some of our young group together for a long period of time is appealing. It is a matter of finding a willing partner and finding common ground."

Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor are already signed to long-term contracts, and after next season Shin-Soo Choo's pricey contract will expire, giving them club a little more breathing room financially. Mazara was arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason and will earn $3.3 million in 2019. Gallo and Leclerc will be arbitration-eligible for the first time next offseason. Gallo in particular could receive large arbitration raises give his home run totals.