MLB rumors: White Sox will be 'disappointed' if they don't land Machado or Harper; Marlins eye Mejia for Realmuto

We're less than a month from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, and we've still got plenty of big free agent names left on the board (including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado). That means we've still got a healthy supply of buzz even as we get into late January. To give you an idea of what's out there on Saturday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front.

Now let's jump in ...

White Sox still want Machado or Harper

View Profile Bryce Harper WAS • LF • 34 BA .249 R 103 HR 34 RBI 100 SB 13

View Profile Manny Machado LAD • 3B • 8 BA .297 R 84 HR 37 RBI 107 SB 14

The White Sox under GM Rick Hahn are emerging (or hoping to emerge) from a deep rebuild that's seen them endure six straight losing seasons. In an effort to build some momentum going forward, Hahn and the Sox have been surprise players this winter for generational free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

Normally, club execs are cagey about such goings-on, but Hahn is hardly hiding his strong desire to land one of the two superstars. Here's the money-quote via MLB.com's Scott Merkin:

"At one point, Las Vegas posted the odds of the six or seven most likely clubs to land either one of these guys, and we weren't even listed. The fact that we are now sitting here in a potential position -- or at least in a position where, if we don't convert, people are going to be disappointed -- I think is an important step forward for this organization. ... "Again, I'm not trying to hide the ball here. I will be personally disappointed. I will feel that on myself if we fail to convert," Hahn said. "But if for whatever reason we do, we're going to be right back at it again the next time this opportunity arises."

Yep, that's a GM who's hellbent on signing Harper or Machado. Given that the market for each superstar has been slow to develop this winter, the Sox must be considered serious contenders to land one of them.

Realmuto talks with Padres getting specific

View Profile J.T. Realmuto MIA • C • 11 BA .277 R 74 HR 21 RBI 74 SB 3

The Marlins are of course willing to trade All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, and they're reportedly engaged with multiple teams on that front (as they have been for some time). One of those teams is the Padres. Now, talks with San Diego are getting more specific ...

Mejia, 23, was acquired from the Indians last July in exchange for relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber. He's a former consensus top-100 prospect who batted .293/.347/.452 across parts of six minor-league seasons. In 76 career plate appearances at the big-league level, Mejia's put up an OPS+ of 58. Note, though, that the sample size is minuscule.

That's a potential fit, of course, as the Marlins would be getting back a big league-ready catcher who's more than four years younger than Realmuto and who brings with him just 62 days of major-league service time. Given the depth of the Padres' system right now, throwing in a sweetener or two could be done pretty painlessly.

The Marlins of course have slow-played Realmuto this offseason, and a number of teams with a need at catcher coming into the offseason have filled said need. At the same time, though, the crop of available catchers has been thinned out significantly. Contenders -- genuine or aspiring -- are generally hesitant to acquire a new starting catcher once the season has begun, so the Marlins might do better dealing Realmuto before or during spring training rather than waiting for the July trading season.

Astros not closing door on Keuchel, Gonzalez

View Profile Dallas Keuchel HOU • SP • 60 ERA 3.74 WHIP 1.31 IP 204.2 BB 58 K 153

View Profile Marwin Gonzalez HOU • SS • 9 BA .247 R 61 HR 16 RBI 68 SB 2

For a long time, the working assumption is that free agents and outgoing Astros Dallas Keuchel and Marwin Gonzalez would be headed elsewhere this offseason. By the sounds of things, though, the Astros may still have designs on the duo that's been a key part of their recent successes ...

Might there be a reunion with FAs Keuchel and/or Marwin? At Astros gala, owner Jim Crane indicates door is open. “We’ve got a couple guys that were here last year that are a possibility to be back here (this) year. We hope that happens.” pic.twitter.com/aakXzsGZny — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) January 26, 2019

Given that Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, there's certainly room and need for Keuchel back in the Houston rotation. As for Gonzalez, any team can use a player who boasts an above-average bat and the ability to man seven different positions.

Houston's biggest move to date this winter has been the signing of outfielder Michael Brantley, but perhaps GM Jeff Luhnow has a couple of notable reunions still on his radar.

Don't expect Twins to be spenders



The Twins have a still-impressive core of young players, and they're part of what looks like baseball's weakest division in 2019. That's exactly the kind of positioning that lends itself to aggressive moves on the free agent market. To a limited extent, Minnesota has done that, as they've signed Nelson Cruz and Jonathan Schoop and claimed C.J. Cron off waivers. However, none of those moves cost much at all, and none carries a commitment beyond the 2019 season.

So will the Twins strike in what looks like a depressed market for free agent talent? Probably not. Here's this from Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune:

While they wait for the team to take a step forward, though, the Twins' payroll will apparently take a step back. The Twins have committed only $94.4 million in salaries for 2019 — and that includes nearly $6 million the team still owes traded starter Phil Hughes. Only by adding lefthanded starter Martin Perez, who has agreed to a $3.5 million contract, and seven or eight minimum-salary players to fill out their roster, will the Twins' payroll eclipse $100 million, which still figures to be their lowest outlay in five years. That's well below the MLB average payroll of roughly $118 million, and more than $25 million less than the Twins intended to spend one year ago. They will rank in the bottom third of baseball, with a budget less than half of the World Series champion Red Sox's $220 million.

Miller's story includes a couple of revealing quotes from chief baseball officer Derek Falvey that amounts to his trying to justify scaling back payroll in the face of a winnable division. Fans of, oh, any number of other teams will surely recognize the tidy rationales offered up.