MLB rumors: Yadier Molina wants to keep playing after current contract; Padres to pursue Tatis extension

With the annual general manager meetings underway, the lull between the end of the postseason and the hot stove period should be concluding in the near future. Top executives are actually starting to acknowledge potential offseason free agent targets or their intent to make an impact on the trade market -- though they can't list targets currently employed by other teams.

Let's run down the latest from Wednesdays' MLB rumor mill.

Cardinals to entertain Molina extension

Cardinals backstop Yadier Molina originally intended to retire once his contract concluded at the end of the 2020 season. That's no longer the case.

Rather, Molina "would like to play through 2021 and possibly 2022," according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals were informed of as much on Tuesday by Molina's agent, Melvin Roman, and will discuss a new deal with Roman and Molina during spring training.

Molina, 37, is coming off a down season by his lofty standards.

Padres intend to discuss extension with Tatis

As we noted elsewhere, the Padres want to lock up star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a long-term deal. It's unclear how likely an agreement between the sides is, but it stands to reason Tatis will want more than the eight-year, $100 million deal that Ronald Acuna Jr. received from the Braves earlier this year.

Tatis was recently named the third-place finisher in National League Rookie of the Year Award voting.

Astros eye veteran starters

No surprise here, given that the Astros could lose Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley to free agency (and may have to non-tender Aaron Sanchez), but Houston will be on the look out for veteran starters this winter, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

The Astros would seem more likely to focus on potential bargains than shop at the top of the market. Their owner has publicly discussed a willingness to "make a run at" re-signing Cole, however, the luxury-tax implications would seem to make that unlikely.