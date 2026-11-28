The uncertain 2026-27 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway. The ongoing CBA negotiations and the near-certainty of an owner-implemented lockout on Dec. 2-3 loom over all, and it may indeed mean a flurry of trades and free agent signings leading up to that date. That was certainly the case leading up to the last lockout of 2021-22, and this time around we've already seen some leading examples.

Just recently, for instance, the New York Mets landed the biggest fish in the pond by signing ace Tarik Skubal to a record contract. Not long after, the Chicago Cubs fortified their rotation with Trevor Rogers and their outfield with Teruaki Sato. Freddy Peralta (Baltimore Orioles) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays) are also off the board, among others. More are likely to come before the lockout arrives.

Thanks to that prospect of a hastened pace, offseason rumors are flowing. Speaking of which, we'll be here each day to round up what's out there. You can find Saturday's supply just below.

Yankees going for Morejon

Adrian Morejon SD • RP • #50 ERA 2.83 K/9 11.2 WHIP 1.08 S 3 BS 5 View Profile

The New York Yankees have yet to make a headline-grabbing move this offseason, but that might soon change. The Yankees are prioritizing lefty reliever Adrian Morejon, the New York Post reports. Morejon, who doesn't turn 28 until February, is coming off a standout season with the San Diego Padres and has been a force in their bullpen for the last three years. Morejon's deep repertoire and elite velocity make him a candidate to convert to a starting role, but the Yankees would presumably have him in mind as their next relief ace.

Cardinals looking for veteran rotation help

The St. Louis Cardinals, who are still emerging from a rebuild, aren't going to be major players on the market this winter, but they might be looking to repeat one of their approaches from last offseason. Last winter, they inked right-handed starter Dustin May to a one-year pact and were able to flip him to the Milwaukee Brewers for an impressive return leading up to the trade deadline. Lead decision-maker Chaim Bloom might be looking to do that again, The Athletic reports.

While there are no specifics in the report, some available names who might check the Cardinals' boxes include Casey Mize, Shota Imanaga, and Shane Bieber, among others. If those efforts don't bear fruit, the Cardinals could instead target middle-relief help.

D-backs add Kona Takahashi

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with right-handed starting pitcher Kona Takahashi out of Japan on a one-year contract, the New York Post reports. Takahashi, who turns 30 in February, was posted by the Seibu Lions last offseason but didn't fetch a deal until this time around. Across parts of 12 seasons in NPB, Takahashi pitched to a 3.30 ERA with 984 strikeouts and 465 unintentional walks in 1,337 ⅓ career innings. With Arizona, Takahashi could be a back-end starter or provide additional bullpen depth.

Orioles want lefty arms

The Orioles have already added Peralta to the front of the rotation, but they may not be done pursuing arms. Specifically, they'd like to add lefties to their rotation and their bullpen, The Athletic reports. At present, the fringy Cade Povich is the only left-hander in the rotation, and while the bullpen presently has a pair of lefties on the depth chart, neither Josh Walker nor Grant Wolfram is a potent option.