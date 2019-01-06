MLB rumors: Yankees close to signing free-agent reliever Zach Britton; No big moves for Giants?

We're at a bit of a crossroads here. The first Saturday in January is usually always the clichéd "slow news day" but so many free agents remain unsigned with spring training less than six weeks away. Something has to start giving at some point, right?

Until it does, we're left grasping to any rumor out there, even of the small variety. We'll gather all the nuggets we can and throw them right here throughout the day along with any actual transactions, such as a trade.

Yanks close to getting Britton back

The market for left-handed reliever Zach Britton appeared to pick up after the Phillies announced the signing of free agent reliever David Robertson on Thursday. Now, the Yankees struck a three-year agreement to keep Britton in the Bronx, according to multiple reports.

Zach Britton has a deal with the Yankees, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 6, 2019

And here's Jon Heyman of Fancred with more details on the potential deal:

Yanks are close to a Britton deal. Will be 3 guaranteed but include opt out for Britton and opt in for Yankees that could make it 4 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 6, 2019

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Britton's deal with the Yankees will be in the range of $13 million a season, and will include a club option for a fourth season that can be exercised after his second year and, if not exercised, Britton can opt out after that second year.

Zach Britton's deal with the Yankees will be in the range of $13 million a season, sources tell ESPN. The deal guarantees three years, includes a club option for a fourth season that can be exercised after Year 2 and, if not exercised, Britton can opt out after that second year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 6, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Yankees remain in talks with Ottavino and Britton. He also added that it's not out of the question the club could sign both free agents.

Britton, 31, returned from a ruptured Achilles tendon in June and appeared in 41 games last season (16 with the Orioles and 25 with the Yankees). He pitched to a 3.10 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 34 strikeouts and 21 walks in 40 2/3 innings. Britton's represented by Scott Boras and is said to have been searching for a four-year deal this offseason.

Brewers trade Broxton to Mets

The Mets and Brewers announced a trade on Saturday afternoon. Outfielder Keon Broxton heads to New York while right-hander Bobby Wahl, right-hander Adam Hill and infielder Felix Valerio head to the Brewers organization.

Broxton, 28, is a career .221/.313/.421 (91 OPS+) hitter. He's stolen 50 bases in 63 tries in his career and rates out as a good defender in center field. He did hit 20 homers in 2017, too. The Mets are without Yoenis Cespedes for a while, so this is just added depth.

Wahl, 26, has only appeared in 14 games in his big-league career and pitched to a 6.92 ERA. He posted a 2.20 ERA in 45 Triple-A innings last season while striking out 73, so there's upside.

Hill, 21, was the Mets' fourth-round pick last year. In 15 1/3 innings in Low-A, he had a 2.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 26 strikeouts.

Valerio is only 18 and played 67 games in the Dominican Summer League last year, his first professional experience. He hit .319/.409/.433 with 17 doubles, two triples, three homers, 22 RBI, 54 runs and 16 stolen bases in 22 tries. He played one game at third base, spending the rest of his time at second.

No big moves by Giants?

New Giants president Farhan Zaidi doesn't want Giants fans expecting a big-ticket acquisition this offseason, apparently. The full story in the San Francisco Chronicle is worth a read, but this quote stands out:

"I will say, unequivocally, that our player-acquisition strategy is not driven by who we think is a, quote-unquote, brand name and who would be perceived as a big-splash acquisition," Zaidi said. "We want to acquire players who make the team better in 2019 and beyond.

Many are expecting the Giants to start selling off veteran players and attempt to build the farm system and one of the quickest ways to do that would be to deal Madison Bumgarner -- he's a free agent after this season -- but the article here makes it sound like relievers Will Smith and Tony Watson are more likely to be the ones dealt.