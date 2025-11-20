The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway, and we're working our way through the sport's offseason calendar. Among other things, the winter in baseball means a steady supply of rumors regarding free agent signings, trades, and the like. Speaking of which, you can find Thursday's roundup just below.

Yankees interested in Williams reunion

Devin Williams NYY • RP • #38 ERA 4.79 K/9 13.1 WHIP 1.13 S 18 BS 4 View Profile

Righty reliever Devin Williams in his lone season in the Bronx was plagued by inconsistency and prolonged periods of struggle, but beneath it all the two-time All-Star still had strong underlying fundamentals. That's why the Yankees may be interested in bringing back Williams, who's a free agent this winter.

Indeed, the Athletic reports that the Yankees and Williams' representatives have indeed been discussing an agreement that would keep him in pinstripes for 2026 and perhaps beyond. The 31-year-old right-hander will enter next season with 86 saves and a career ERA+ of 172. In his 297 ⅔ career innings at the highest level, Williams has struck out 465 batters.

Braves acquire Dubón from Astros

The Braves and Astros swung a trade of infielders late Wednesday, as Mauricio Dubón heads to Atlanta in exchange for Nick Allen.

Dubón, 31, is coming off a 2025 season in which he batted .241/.289/.355 with seven home runs in 133 games for Houston. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 85 across parts of seven MLB seasons. Defensively, Dubón is a two-time Gold Glove winner as a utility player and he's spent meaningful time at seven different positions. With the Braves, he figures to be their primary shortstop in 2026. Dubón will be eligible for free agency after the 2026 season.

As for the 27-year-old Allen, he has a 55 OPS+ in 1,176 career plate appearances spread over four big-league seasons. He's spent most of his time at shortstop, but he's also capable of playing anywhere else in the infield. He'll enter the 2026 season with between two and three years of MLB service time and figures to fill a bench role for Houston.