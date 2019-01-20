MLB rumors: Yankees finalizing trade of Sonny Gray to Reds for package headlined by infield prospect
Gray had a disappointing 2018 and will now find himself with the Reds as he heads into his walk year
The New York Yankees have seemed likely to trade right-handed starter Sonny Gray dating back to the end of last season. On Saturday, the Yankees were close to validating that expectation as they reportedly were nearing an agreement with the Cincinnati Reds.
Gray, 29, is coming off his second bad season in his last three tries. He posted a 4.90 ERA and a 2.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio -- the worst mark of his career. The Reds are hoping Gray can return to his old, above-average self. It's worth noting that if the trade gets done he'll be reunited with pitching coach Derek Johnson, whom he flourished under as an amateur at Vanderbilt University.
Gray will represent the latest in a string of veteran additions to the Reds roster. Cincinnati had already added Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Tanner Roark, and Matt Kemp this winter. As with the others, Gray will qualify for free agency after the season.
On the Yankees' side of things, it appears the top part of the payout will be infielder Shed Long. MLB.com ranked Long as the seventh-best Reds prospect, noting that the 5-foot-8 left-handed hitter has a chance to be an asset with the bat. He could reach the majors as soon as next season, with a long-term ceiling as a starting second baseman.
