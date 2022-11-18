Fresh off an MVP campaign in which he made history by clubbing 62 home runs, Aaron Judge is a free agent. The Yankees haven't made it much of a secret -- not that they should -- that their top priority this offseason is to bring Judge back. They also haven't wasted any time in extending him multiple contract offers, according to general manager Brian Cashman.

"We're on the clock," Cashman said (via Chris Kirschner). "So we're certainly not going to mess around, so of course, we've made offers."

Offers, plural!

That's presumably on top of the $213.5 million extension offer Judge rejected before the season started and before he slugged his way into the record books.

Judge is the top free agent out there and while there are risks to signing anyone to a megadeal, Judge is worth it. The Yankees offense was carried by him the final several months of the season and the slugging behemoth ended up hitting .311/.425/.686 (211 OPS+) with 62 homers, 131 RBI, 133 runs and 10.6 WAR.

The Yankees obviously won't be Judge's only suitor this offseason, but it sure sounds like they'll do everything possible to be the team that lands him -- starting with having made multiple contract offers before Thanksgiving week.