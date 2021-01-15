The big news for Friday is that the Yankees have reportedly agreed to terms with infielder DJ LeMahieu on a six-year, $90 million deal that will bring him back the Bronx. That's a major name off the board, but that doesn't stop the steady flow of hot stove rumors. Speaking of which, here's what's buzzing around MLB for Friday.

Yankees in on Corey Kluber

Veteran right-hander/two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber recently threw for teams, and by all accounts he helped the market for his services with his performance. Given that Kluber will likely wind up signing a one-year "pillow" contract that gives him a chance to prove he can stay healthy and come close to his former performance level, several teams are likely to have interest. Among those teams is the Yankees:

The Yankees are definitely in need of rotation help behind ace Gerrit Cole. Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, and J.A. Happ are all free agents, and there's of course no guarantee that any will return for next season. As well, the Yankees are prioritizing staying under or within range of the luxury tax threshold, and Kluber's likely modest salary will help to that end.

Kluber, 34, barely pitched at all in his one and likely only season with the Rangers because of shoulder problems. The prior season, a broken forearm limited Kluber to just 35 2/3 largely ineffective innings with Cleveland. All that said, Kluber isn't far removed from pitching at an ace level, and as recently as 2018 he was among the best starting pitchers in baseball.

Blue Jays looking to make big splash after DJ LeMahieu returns to Yankees

The Blue Jays reportedly made a big push to sign LeMahieu, but as noted above he's returning to the Bronx on a six-year deal. That, however, doesn't mean they're giving up on adding a true needle-mover this offseason. Here's this from Jon Morosi:

Right-hander and reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer, catcher J.T. Realmuto, and outfielder George Springer are the biggest free agents on the market, and the Blue Jays have legitimate designs on one of them. Each is almost certainly going to command a nine-figure contract, but that's apparently not scaring off Toronto.

The Jays are wisely in buy mode coming off a return to contention in 2020. In that abbreviated season, they won at a .533 clip and returned to the postseason for the first time since 2016. They feature an impressive young core, and the front office appears poised to continue adding useful veterans to the roster via free agency. Given how many teams are refusing to spend this winter, it's a sensible time for such an approach.