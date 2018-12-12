MLB rumors: Yankees, J.A. Happ reportedly closing in on contract agreement
Happ finished this past season in the Bronx
The Yankees are close to adding yet another left-hander to their rotation. The club is reportedly nearing an agreement with free agent southpaw J.A. Happ. It is believed to be a three-year contract. Financial terms are unknown and the team has not yet announced the deal.
Earlier this offseason the Yankees re-signed CC Sabathia and traded for James Paxton. If the Happ deal gets done, he'll join those two plus Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka in the rotation.
Happ, 36, finished this past season with the Yankees after coming over from the Blue Jays in a trade deadline deal. He went 7-0 with a 2.39 ERA in 11 starts with New York and threw 177 2/3 innings with a 3.65 ERA in 2018 overall.
Should the Happ deal get done, the Yankees will have addressed their rotation this winter, though they still want bullpen help and need to find a replacement for Didi Gregorius. Gregorius will miss the start of 2019 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
