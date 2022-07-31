The 2022 MLB trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 2, so teams now have less than 72 hours to address their needs and improve their rosters for the stretch run. We've already seen a few big names dealt and surely more trades are on the way. Here are Sunday's trade deadline rumors.

Giants open to selling

The struggling Giants are open to selling and are willing to discuss just about anyone on their roster other than Logan Webb, reports the New York Post. Outfielder Joc Pederson, who is currently on the concussion list, and lefty Carlos Rodón are the club's two top trade chips. Teams would undoubtedly come calling about Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater as well.

Rodón's potential availability would put another high-end starter on a trade market that has already seen Luis Castillo dealt to the Mariners. The veteran lefty can opt out of his contract after the season, so he's likely a rental, but he's also a difference-maker who can dominate even great lineups on his best days. The southpaw could land San Francisco a real nice prospect package.

Brewers, Padres, Rays in on Gallo

The Brewers, Padres, and Rays are among the teams with interest in Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo, reports USA Today. All three clubs had interest in Gallo last trade deadline, when he was dealt to New York. Gallo has struggled badly with the Yankees and their recent Andrew Benintendi addition makes it all but certain he will be playing elsewhere after Tuesday's trade deadline.

Those three clubs with interest in Gallo all need offense, particularly in the outfield, and that includes Tampa even after they acquired David Peralta from the Diamondbacks on Saturday. The Yankees can't expect much more than salary relief and/or a marginal prospect for Gallo at this point, and at least a few teams seem willing to roll the dice on the three-time 38-homer bat.

Astros, Cardinals have talked Odorizzi

The Cardinals have had trade talks with the Astros involving right-hander Jake Odorizzi, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. St. Louis has also considered Red Sox righty Nathan Eovaldi and Angels righty Noah Syndergaard, though it is unknown whether they had trade discussions about the two impending free agents. Clearly, the Cardinals want -- and need -- rotation help.

Houston is one of the few contenders with enough rotation depth to trade away a starter. They currently have six starters (Odorizzi, Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia, José Urquidy, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander), plus Lance McCullers Jr. is nearing a return from his flexor injury. The Astros figure to seek a center fielder at the trade deadline more than anything.