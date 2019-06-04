MLB rumors: Yankees keen on landing Dallas Keuchel following MLB Draft compensatory pick deadline

As expected, now that the 2019 MLB Draft is underway (here's why), the rumor mill for free agent starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel is starting to churn. The team most connected to him is the Yankees.

A second source believes the Yankees are going to land Dallas Keuchel, and that they are emerging as the true favorites for the former Cy Young winner. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 4, 2019

It's a good fit.

Ace Luis Severino has been out all season and will likely remain out quite a while longer. The Yankees do have a full rotation right now with Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, J.A. Happ, Domingo German and CC Sabathia, but there's questionable health history with Paxton while Happ and Sabathia are north of 36 years old. Happ has also not been very good to this point, at least not from the perspective of him pitching for a 38-20 team.

Also note that Keuchel is left handed and Yankee Stadium is much better suited for southpaws than righties with the short right field porch.

Keuchel, 31, was 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 153 strikeouts in 204 2/3 innings last year. The 2015 AL Cy Young winner is a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner. He has reportedly been throwing simulated games every five days to make sure he's as close to game shape as possible upon signing.

SportsLine currently has the Yankees winning 98.8 games in simulations and with Keuchel the rest of the way that figure goes up to 99.6.

Surely the Yankees aren't alone in their pursuit of Keuchel. The Braves and Twins have also been mentioned rather heavily while the Rays, Brewers and Cardinals have also been heard in whispers.