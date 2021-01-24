Spring training is a roughly three weeks away and the hot stove is beginning to heat up. Although only 23 of our top 60 free agents have signed, 13 of the 23 have signed since Jan. 1. Here are the latest hot stove rumblings.

Three teams pursuing Puig

The Marlins, Royals, and Yankees are among the possible landing spots for free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig, reports CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden. Miami and Kansas City have outfield openings at the moment, and the Yankees could trade Clint Frazier for pitching, which would open a spot for Puig. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Puig the No. 40 free agent on the market.

Puig, 30, agreed to a one-year contract with the Braves last summer, but the deal fell apart after he tested positive for COVID-19. After sitting out the regular season, Puig played five winter ball games in the Dominican Republic, going 3 for 13 (.231) with seven walks and six strikeouts. In 2019, his last MLB season, he authored a .267/.327/.458 batting line with 24 home runs.

Marlins want an outfielder, pursued Santander

Anthony Santander BAL • RF • 25 BA .261 R 24 HR 11 RBI 32 SB 0 View Profile

The Marlins are seeking an outfielder and pursued an Anthony Santander trade with the Orioles, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Free agents like Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario are believed to be too expensive for Miami, Heyman adds. The Marlins currently have Garrett Cooper, a natural first baseman, penciled into right field alongside Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte.

Santander, 26, has slugged 31 home runs in 130 games the last two seasons. He will earn either $2.1 million or $2.475 million through arbitration in 2021, and will remain under team control through 2024. Santander would seem to be part of the O's core, but, as Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports writes, they've have made everyone available, and they have outfield prospects on the way.

Yankees acquire Taillon

The Yankees have acquired righty Jameson Taillon from the Pirates in a 4-for-1 trade. Pittsburgh will receive righties Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto, and outfielder Canaan Smith in the deal. Yajure has limited MLB experience and is the only one of the four to play in the big leagues. Taillon, 29, is rehabbing from his second Tommy John surgery and has not pitched in an MLB game since May 2019. He threw 191 innings with a 3.20 ERA and a 3.89 K/BB in 2018, the last time he was healthy.