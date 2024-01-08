Major League Baseball's offseason continues to draw closer to its end, but that doesn't mean teams are finished with their business. Rather, there are still a lot of notable names who need to find new homes before pitchers and catchers report to camp. As such, Monday's rumors, news, and notes await below.

Yankees, Stroman share interest

The Yankees and free-agent right-hander Marcus Stroman continue to have mutual interest, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Stroman entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports as the No. 8 free agent on the market. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Stroman had a year and $21 million remaining on his contract with the Cubs. Rather than stick around, he opted out to pursue what could be the final multi-year pact of his career. He's coming off his second All-Star campaign, an effort that saw him post a 113 ERA+ and a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Stroman still generates ground balls by the bushel, but we do have two concerns: 1) he threw a below-average amount of strikes last season, contributing to a career-worst walk rate; 2) he failed to clear the 150-inning threshold for the second year in a row. Stroman is now nearing his age-33 season, and while we believe he'll remain an above-average starter in the near-term, it's probably fair to think some further decline is in order.

The Yankees continue to seek starting pitching help. They're rumored to still be active on the trade front in addition to their conversations with Stroman.

Rays still seeking trades

The Rays have already traded two outfielders this winter, shipping Manuel Margot to the Dodgers and Luke Raley to the Mariners. They might not be done reorganizing their outfield depth chart, however.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Rays continue to shop Harold Ramirez, a right-handed hitter coming off a 125 OPS+ season.

Ramirez, 29, is entering his penultimate season of team control. In two seasons with Tampa Bay, he's hit .306/.348/.432 (121 OPS+) with 18 home runs and eight stolen bases. Although he's not the most dynamic corner outfielder, he could appeal to teams looking for a productive contact-first bat.