The uncertain 2026-27 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway. The ongoing CBA negotiations and the near-certainty of an owner-implemented lockout on Dec. 2 loom over all, and it may indeed mean a flurry of trades and free-agent signings leading up to that date. That was certainly the case leading up to the last lockout of 2021-22, and this time around we've already seen some leading examples.

Thanks to that prospect of a hastened pace, offseason rumors are flowing. Speaking of which, we'll be here each day to round up what's out there. You can find Friday's supply just below.

Yankees reunite with Loáisiga

The New York Yankees have agreed to a two-year contract with veteran right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga, ESPN reports. The deal also includes a club option for 2029 and is worth roughly $18 million, according to MLB.com.

Jonathan Loaisiga ARI • RP • #43 ERA 2.42 K/9 6.4 WHIP 1.03 S 2 BS 4 View Profile

Loáisiga, 32, is coming off that strong season above for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and for his career boasts an ERA+ of 128 across parts of nine MLB seasons. He's worked in relief for almost all of that span, and eight of those nine seasons came with the Yankees.

Yankees getting calls on Jasson Domínguez

Jasson Dominguez NYY • RF • #24 BA 0.225 R 22 HR 6 RBI 14 SB 8 View Profile

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was recently asked if he'd be willing to play Spencer Jones in center field. In response, he told media, including SNY, this:

"I would be comfortable with that. At the same time Jasson Domínguez is pounding the ball in winter ball. The entire industry is noticing that based on the phone calls I'm getting."

The 23-year-old Domínguez still has big-time power potential, and defensively he's best suited to center field. For his career in the Bronx, he has an OPS+ of 93, but his 751 plate appearances have been doled out erratically across four seasons. As things stand now, he'll once again be subject to a playing-time crunch. Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are installed at the outfield corners, and Giancarlo Stanton, if healthy, should get much of the playing time at DH. That leaves center field for Jones or Domínguez. Other teams no doubt see that bottleneck and are seeing if Cashman and the Yankees are willing to relieve it through trade.

Padres meet with Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal LAD • SP • #29 ERA 2.72 WHIP .96 IP 158.2 BB 27 K 186 View Profile

Lefty ace and two-time American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal remains far and away the top talent on the free-agent market. While the New York Mets and incumbent Los Angeles Dodgers seem like the favorites to secure his services, the San Diego Padres also have significant interest in him. That interest took the next step on Thursday with an in-person meeting, The Athletic reports. The Padres are the fourth team to meet with Skubal, who turned 30 on Friday. Previously, the Dodgers, Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays met with him.

The Padres have a pronounced need in the rotation, especially if free-agent right-hander Michael King signs elsewhere. Last winter, they also lost Dylan Cease to the Blue Jays via free agency.

Mets sign Darwinzon Hernández

The New York Mets have agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with right-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernández, reports José F. Rivera.

Hernández, who turns 30 in December, hasn't pitched in MLB since 2022 and instead has revived his career with four strong seasons in Japan. Over that span for Softbank of the NPB, he's put up an ERA of 2.46 in 131 ⅔ innings with 168 strikeouts and 42 unintentional walks. Prior to rebuilding himself in Japan, Hernández had a 5.06 ERA and a 1.82 K/BB ratio over parts of four seasons with the Boston Red Sox.