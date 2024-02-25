Major League Baseball's exhibition season is underway and the regular season is just a matter of weeks away. Even so, the slow pace of the offseason has left several notable free agents on the market, including reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. (Former NL Most Valuable Player Award winner Cody Bellinger, for his part, rejoined the Cubs on Sunday.) As such, we'll continue to track all of the latest news, notes, and rumors from the day that was until some of these big names sign. Below, you'll find Sunday's crop.

Yankees refuse to part with prospect for Cease

The Yankees prefer to trade for White Sox ace Dylan Cease rather than sign Blake Snell, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. There's just one catch: they're unwilling to deal outfield prospect Spencer Jones, who the White Sox are said to be "insisting" on.

Dylan Cease CHW • SP • #84 ERA 4.58 WHIP 1.42 IP 177 BB 79 K 214 View Profile

Jones, 22, just missed on CBS Sports' ranking of the top three prospects in the Yankees system. He's a former first-round pick who is more athletic than his 6-foot-6 frame indicates. He split last season between High- and Double-A, hitting .267/.336/.444 with 16 home runs and 43 stolen bases in 117 games.

CBS Sports recently detailed why it would make sense for the White Sox to trade Cease ahead of Opening Day. Nonetheless, it does not appear that a deal is close.

Mets early favorites for Soto?

Also according to Nightengale, the Mets are "not only expected to strongly pursue, but could be among the favorites" to land Yankees outfielder Juan Soto if and when he reaches free agency next winter.

Juan Soto NYY • LF • #22 BA 0.275 R 97 HR 35 RBI 109 SB 12 View Profile

Soto, obtained in a trade from the Padres back in December, is one of the game's best hitters. In parts of six seasons to date, he's batted .284/.421/.524 (157 OPS+) with 160 home runs and 28.6 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference. Those marks have Soto on a Hall of Fame trajectory as a 25-year-old.

Soto is expected to be the top free agent on the market this upcoming winter.

Hernández nearing decision

Utility player Enrique Hernández is weighing offers from the Angels, Twins, Giants, and Padres, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Enrique Hernandez LAD • 2B • #8 BA 0.237 R 57 HR 11 RBI 61 SB 4 View Profile

Hernández, 32, split last season between the Red Sox and Dodgers. He hit .237/.289/.357 (74 OPS+) overall, though he fared much better in a 54-game sampling with the Dodgers.

Hernández has a history of being productive against left-handed pitching. That, plus his defensive versatility, makes him a compelling part-time option.

Bradley Jr. not yet retired

Former Gold Glove Award winner Jackie Bradley Jr. remains open to playing, according to Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe.

Bradley, 33, appeared in 43 games with the Royals in 2023. He did not perform well, posting a 10 OPS+ and recording just six extra-base hits. Still, Bradley remains a high-grade defender capable of providing value in center field. It's unclear how likely he is to get another opportunity given that spring training is already underway without him being in camp.

Bradley, for his career, has hit .225/.303/.381 (82 OPS+) and has tallied 16.9 Wins Above Replacement.